Agile Stacks Launches KubeFlex Cloud-Native Platform for Deploying and Managing Kubernetes Clusters in Data Centers and at the Edge

KubeFlex debuts at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2019; extends the Agile Stacks platform to enable enterprises to accelerate software delivery across on-premises or hybrid cloud deployments

/EIN News/ -- San Mateo, CA and San Diego, CA, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Stacks, Inc., the Kubernetes DevOps automation company, today announced the launch of KubeFlex, a new cloud-native software platform enabling zero-touch Kubernetes deployments in data centers and at the edge. The first release of KubeFlex supports bare metal, VMware, and Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) environments. It complements the Agile Stacks platform, which supports Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, and RedHat OpenShift. Together, these offerings give enterprise customers the power and flexibility to leverage some of the most widely adopted platforms for modern applications; accelerate their software delivery; and simplify the management of public cloud, on-premises, or hybrid deployments.

Agile Stacks KubeFlex enables fully automated deployments of Kubernetes clusters on both bare metal and virtualized infrastructure in multiple data centers and edge locations. IT organizations can now replace manual onsite operations with fully automated remote deployments and upgrades. Agile Stacks also provides a catalog of supported applications and stacks for DevOps and machine learning (ML) on Kubernetes. By extending Agile Stacks SuperHub with KubeFlex, enterprises can now easily develop software products with built-in multi-cloud support that deploy, run, and integrate with applications on any infrastructure.

The announcement is being made in conjunction with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2019, which runs November 18-21, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA. Agile Stacks, a sponsor of the conference, will be demonstrating KubeFlex and the Agile Stacks platform at its booth throughout the event.

Speeding Application Deployments at the Edge

Even as more applications move to the cloud, enterprises increasingly need to support edge computing where data is captured and processed as close to the source as possible. To ensure low-touch simplicity, the hardware at the edge needs to be easy to deploy and replace, and the software needs to be simple to deploy and update.

KubeFlex uniquely meets the data center and edge-computing demands of fast-moving enterprises by providing the ability to deploy zero-touch Kubernetes clusters in completely uninitialized machines. By eliminating the need for operating system or hypervisor installations, KubeFlex empowers organizations to accelerate the speed of their application deployments.

Additionally, enterprises can now remotely manage clusters in both data centers and edge-based use cases. As KubeFlex-provisioned clusters come online, they automatically synchronize with the Agile Stacks SuperHub automation hub, enabling IT organizations to quickly and easily create and manage multiple consistent, controlled, and secure deployments of their preferred application development and operation environments.

Maximizing the Power of Kubernetes

Kubernetes is the leading platform for automating the deployment and scaling of containerized applications. However, deploying a Kubernetes cluster is just the tip of the iceberg. The bulk of the undifferentiated heavy lifting is in achieving full-stack automation for databases, machine learning, monitoring, data management, continuous delivery, security, and other core functions. The Agile Stacks automation platform enables organizations to standardize and automate their IT infrastructure. By combining DevOps-first and GitOps techniques with Agile Stacks application development and deployment, enterprise IT teams can reduce their costs, increase application velocity, and improve their agility and efficiency.

KubeFlex incorporates the Agile Stacks automation functionality into an end-to-end solution for on-premises deployments that does not require significant engineering work. Using KubeFlex, enterprises can now automatically deploy updated application containers in data centers or at the edge in a fully automated way. Additionally, with KubeFlex, enterprises can apply the DevOps cattle model favored by the Kubernetes community to both servers and entire clusters in order to speed their application deployments.

“The majority of enterprises today have applications and workflows deployed across a range of on-premises, private cloud, and public cloud environments. The launch of KubeFlex is the culmination of several years of intense development by a talented team of expert software developers, network engineers, and infrastructure automation specialists committed to solving this challenge,” said Igor Mameshin, CTO of Agile Stacks. “Now with our KubeFlex and Agile Stacks platforms, companies can deploy the same composable and portable stacks of infrastructure services and applications to any Kubernetes environment, across cloud providers, private data centers, and at the edge.”

About Agile Stacks

Agile Stacks is reinventing how enterprises implement cloud infrastructure and machine learning with its Agile Stacks DevOps automation service. For the first time, organizations can accelerate software delivery and data science by using a DevOps-first architecture out of the box that empowers them to deploy composable, automated full-function cloud stacks within minutes using their tools of choice. Incorporating a range of popular, best-of-breed open source products that are pre-tested, integrated and work together from the instant they are deployed, the stacks support the predictable performance, agility, scalability, and reliability required for today’s digital businesses. Founded in 2016, Agile Stacks is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, and it is backed by Rosecliff Ventures, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Canaan Partners, and Alumni Ventures Group. For more information, visit Agile Stacks at https://www.agilestacks.com.

Agile Stacks and SuperHub are registered trademarks, and KubeFlex is a trademark of Agile Stacks, Inc. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

