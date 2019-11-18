ECMOHO to Report Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on November 25, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) ("ECMOHO" or the "Company"), a leading integrated solutions provider in the rapidly growing non-medical health and wellness market in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, after U.S. markets close on Monday, November 25, 2019.



ECMOHO's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, November 25, 2019 (Tuesday, November 26 at 9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International: +65-6713-5090

Mainland China: 400-620-8038

United States: +1-845-675-0437

Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771

Passcode: 1268757

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 7:59 AM ET on December 3, 2019.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299

United States: +1-646-254-3697

Passcode: 1268757

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of ECMOHO's website at http://ir.ecmoho.com/.

About ECMOHO Ltd.

ECMOHO is one of China’s leading integrated solution providers in the rapidly growing non-medical health and wellness market. As an integrated solution provider, the Company acts as the bridge between brand owners and Chinese consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment and other health and wellness products. Through over seven years of operation, ECMOHO has built an ecosystem where Chinese consumers are provided with customized health and wellness solutions that include quality products and trustworthy content.

For more information, please visit http://ir.ecmoho.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ECMOHO Ltd.

Ms. Ellen Chiu

Email: ellenchiu@ecmoho.com





Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com





In U.S.

Mr. Tip Fleming

Phone: +1-917-412-3333

Email: tfleming@christensenir.com



