One World Pharma Uplists to the OTCQB

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), “OWP,” a fully licensed pure-play cannabis and hemp ingredient producer in Colombia, is pleased to announce that its common stock has been uplisted to the OTCQB platform, effective immediately.

Acceptance to the OTCQB will increase liquidity in the Company’s common stock and provide shareholders with greater access to the majority of broker-dealers who trade stocks on the OTCQB. Historically, ascension to the OTCQB has often been met with enhanced liquidity and visibility. The OTCQB is a venture market designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies.

“We are most pleased to have reached this milestone and to have been accepted to trade on the OTCQB platform," said Craig Ellins, Chief Executive Officer, One World Pharma. "Uplisting to the OTCQB allows us to have our corporate successes potentially recognized by a far greater constituency of brokers, analysts and individual investors and ultimately seek a listing on a major exchange.”

About One World Pharma

One World Pharma, Inc. (“OWP”), through its wholly-owned subsidiary One World Pharma SAS, is a fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer committed to supplying the highest quality cannabis and hemp ingredients to the world. One World Pharma was formed in 2017 to participate in the vast potential of the Colombian market created by the recent MMJ legislation of 2015 and 2017. Colombia is positioned to be a significant supplier of cannabis-based ingredients and products to the world based on its ideal climate, rich agricultural traditions, supportive legislation, and medical cannabis quotas.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, risks related to operating in Colombia, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting One World Pharma, please refer to the Company's Current Report on 8-KA filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 12, 2019, which is available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

