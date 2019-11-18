Pillar Marketing Group, Inc., Announces Acquisition Purchase of Controlling interest in Select-TV Solutions, Inc., Changing their name to BioQuest Corp. and Appoints Thomas Hemingway as Chairman and CEO.

/EIN News/ -- Newport Beach, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioQuest Corp, (BQST or the “COMPANY”) (OTC:BQST), (the temporary symbol on 11/15/2019 is SELTD. Please note that a “D” has been appended as the 5th character for 20 business days including the effective date. After 20 business days the new symbol will be BQST). a provider of High-End CBD products to the retail, direct and internet markets, announced today that it has purchased controlling interest in SELT and appoints Thomas Hemingway as Chairman and CEO.



BioQuest, Corporation - markets, packages and distributes an assortment of Hemp-CBD based products for the health-conscious consumer. Our mission is to Create High End, Products and bring together all relevant CBD content in the Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical markets, to one place so that it is easily found and comparable by consumers. BioQuest will also be positioned to generate revenue by acquiring established companies who have a current presence in the nutraceutical hemp CBD industry as well as by bringing new products to market that will generate immediate revenues and will be created and marketed by BioQuest.

Thomas Hemingway, Chairman and CEO, said, we believe we can build one of the strongest and most recognizable brands in the Hemp / CBD Nutraceutical industry. We recognized early on the importance of creating a strong, identifiable and lasting brand that would separate our Company from the competition and resonate with customers, that brand is BioQuest. Our logo, our name, the style of our ads, and all accompanying branded material will reflect our quest to bring the best and highest quality products to market.

Since the legalization of hemp derived CBD, numerous states have created new and exciting markets with great marketing and sales potential. Now that federal laws allow wider use of hemp derived CBD, the CBD space will be a sunrise industry with huge growth potentials; in all areas of one’s life from medical uses, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and pets.

About Mr. Hemingway

Currently, Chairman and President of Redwood Investment Group, and Pillar Marketing Group, Inc. Previously, the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Oxford Media and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman MetroConnect. Mr. Hemingway has also served as CEO and Chairman of Esynch Corporation and Chairman and CEO of Intermark Corporation, a software developer and publisher in the entertainment markets. Prior, Mr. Hemingway was President and CEO of Omni Advanced Technologies and Intellinet Information Systems. In addition, Mr. Hemingway has been a consultant and or board member to several NASDAQ and privately held companies.

About BioQuest Corp.

BioQuest Corp. sells primarily into the business-to-business market and internet-based business to consumer, which includes legally operating medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and brand owners in states with Hemp-CBD programs. We plan to reach a large and diversified customer base through our direct sales force, our user-friendly informative website, and the strategic use of re-distributors. Sales, fulfillment and support staff meet with retailers and customers to understand their needs and improve our product offerings and services. We will dedicate certain sales and marketing efforts to our products, customers or geographic regions, as necessary, which enables us to develop expertise that is highly valued by our customers. BioQuest is Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA. Additional information on BQST is available at www.bioquestcorp.com

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release concerning the company’s expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s failure to implement or otherwise achieve the benefits of its proposed business initiatives and plans; acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, including the Company’s ability to convert successful evaluations and tests BioQuest CBD products into customer orders and customers continuing to place product orders as expected and to expand their use of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to raise the funding required to support its continued operations and the implementation of its business plan; the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive required approvals; competitive factors, including customer acceptance of the Company’s CBD-based products that are typically more expensive than existing Products; dependence upon third-party vendors, including to manufacture its products; and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including its Form 10-K and 10-Q’s.

Contact info:

Redwood Investment Group

714 978-4425



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.