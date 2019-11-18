CBD Unlimited Reestablishes Processing with Major American Merchant

/EIN News/ -- CAVE CREEK, AZ, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – CBD Unlimited, Inc., formerly known as Endexx Corporation (EDXC), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today announced it has reestablished processing solutions with a major American merchant solutions provider.

In consideration of CBD Unlimited’s recent productive expansion plan, the Company continues to develop business operations through newly formed and reestablished processing strategies in collaboration with only major American merchants. These initiatives originated shortly after the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act was passed this September by the U.S. House of Representatives as it is forecasted to pass the Senate. CBD Unlimited anticipates significant opportunities for financial institutions if the bill is approved by the Senate as risk alleviates with the involvement of Cannabis-Related Business (CRB) banking.

“The far-reaching implications for the hemp and financial industry rendered by the SAFE Banking Act highly supports CBD Unlimited’s growth strategy as more efficient services are expected to come,” says Todd Davis, CEO and Chairman of CBD Unlimited. “We look forward to building long term loyalty with our partners and consumers through this establishment. While the underwriting process was time consuming, and at times frustrating, the company did not accept offshore banking solutions.”

The SAFE Banking Act will create a safe harbor for hemp businesses, financial institutions, and insurers as no criminal association will come from the offering of financial services to cannabis companies in legalized states. CBD Unlimited has gained momentum quarterly and will proactively communicate with its customers and its stance following recent federal proposals. CBD Unlimited will not compromise its services with Foreign service providers and will continue to protect our customer’s privacy and data and remain compliant with these regulations.

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited. Inc. develops and distributes all-natural products from the cannabis sativa plant (hemp) with less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief. The science behind these products involves half a decade of research and experiments in order to perfect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In order to provide conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Along with that, Gorilla-Tek is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases CBD Unlimited Inc.’s productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: For further investor and media information, contact: CBD Unlimited, Inc. Todd Davis Chairman & CEO Todd@cbdunlimited.com 480-595-6900



