CooperCompanies Announces CooperVision Has Received FDA Approval of MiSight® for the Treatment of Myopia in Children

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO), announced today that CooperVision has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its MiSight® 1 day contact lens1, indicated to slow the progression of myopia (nearsightedness or short-sightedness) when initially prescribed for children 8-12 years old. MiSight® 1 day has been scientifically proven to reduce myopic progression by up to 59%2. This is the first FDA approved myopia management contact lens and is expected to be available in the U.S. beginning in March of 2020.



“MiSight is a revolutionary product that can make a meaningful difference in the lives of children needing visual correction,” said President and CEO Al White. “Today’s approval is a big step forward for the ophthalmic industry as eye care professionals finally have an approved treatment for slowing the progression of myopia rather than just providing glasses or contact lenses to mask the condition. The increased incidence of myopia is a global epidemic so it’s exciting to see an FDA approved product which can now become the standard-of-care within the ophthalmic industry to treat this crisis.”

Additional information may be found on CooperVision.com and in the CooperVision MiSight press release.

1 MiSight™ (omafilcon A) daily wear single use Soft Contact Lenses are indicated for the correction of myopic ametropia and for slowing the progression of myopia in children with non-diseased eyes, who at the initiation of treatment are 8-12 years of age and have a refraction of -0.75 to -4.00 diopters (spherical equivalent) with ≤ 0.75 diopters of astigmatism. The lens is to be discarded after each removal.

2 When compared to the children in the control group wearing a single vision 1-day contact lens.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

