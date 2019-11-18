The Boston Globe Names ProcessUnity a Top Place to Work for 2019

Magazine honors the best employers in Massachusetts

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity , a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 12th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe.



“The companies that make our list are much more than just decent employers," said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. "They make work fun, and they make their people feel cared for. Some of them even help employees realize dreams that have nothing to do with their jobs.”

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

“Since joining the company in 2014, I have been continuously impressed with the caliber of employees at ProcessUnity and the culture we’ve built together,” said Sean Cronin, President of ProcessUnity. “This recognition from The Boston Globe further proves that not only do we have a great product, but we have an amazing team that is the heart of our company.”

Supporting customers worldwide, ProcessUnity’s Vendor Risk Management solution helps organizations identify and remediate risks posed by third-party service providers. Combining a powerful vendor services catalog with risk process automation and dynamic reporting, ProcessUnity streamlines third-party risk activities while capturing key supporting documentation that ensures compliance and fulfills regulatory requirements.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 66,000 individuals at 323 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they’re at it.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk management and service delivery management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. For public companies and regulated industries, ProcessUnity Risk Suite delivers effective governance and control, vendor risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance. For benefit plan administrators and other financial service firms, ProcessUnity Offer Management controls complex product offerings and strengthens client service experience. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com .

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

