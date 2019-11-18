O2 Investment Partners Announces Appointment of Tyler Crook

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2 Investment Partners ( www.o2investment.com ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyler Crook as the firm’s newest Associate. Todd Fink, Managing Partner, announced the addition, “We are excited to welcome Tyler to the O2 team. His transaction and analytical experience provide excellent additional bench strength as we expand our existing businesses and seek new opportunities.”



Tyler will be responsible for evaluating new transactions, due diligence, underwriting, and working with O2’s portfolio companies.

Prior to joining O2 Investment Partners, Tyler held roles as an M&A Consultant at Deloitte & Touche and an Investment Banking Analyst at Robert Baird, both based in Chicago, Illinois. As a member of Deloitte’s Transaction Services group, Tyler advised Private Equity and Strategic clients in the Technology and Fintech sectors on buy-side financial diligence and strategic carve-outs. At Robert Baird, a middle market investment bank, Tyler was an analyst in the firm’s Consumer Products M&A group where he advised clients on sell-side mergers and acquisitions. Tyler graduated from the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and a Master of Science in Accounting and Finance. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

About O2 Investment Partners:

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire interest in lower middle market manufacturing, niche distribution, and select service and technology businesses. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value.

O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management.

Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com

Contact:

Todd M. Fink

Managing Partner

O2 Investment Partners, LLC

(248) 554-4235

tfink@o2investment.com



