Discovery Metals Announces Trading on the OTCQX Market

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTCQX® Best Market in the United States under the symbol DSVMF, effective today.



Taj Singh, President and CEO of Discovery states: “We are pleased to join the OTCQX Market. Our current and future investors will benefit from a stronger and more efficient platform to trade within the U.S. that also provides us with significant additional market exposure.”

Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . The OTCQX® Best Market is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM).

About Discovery

Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV) is a Canadian exploration and development company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and focused on historic precious metal districts in Mexico. Discovery’s flagship is its 100%-owned Cordero silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. The 37,000-hectare property covers an entire porphyry district that hosts the announced resource and numerous exploration targets for bulk tonnage diatreme-hosted, porphyry-style, and carbonate replacement deposits. In addition, Discovery is focused on discovering and advancing multiple high-grade carbonate replacement-style silver-zinc-lead projects in a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in Coahuila State, Mexico. The land holdings contain numerous historical direct-ship ore workings and significant underground development, but no drill-testing has ever been carried out on them.

For Further Information:

Discovery Metals Corp.

(416) 613-9410

info@dsvmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Discovery believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in market prices, including metal prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the Private Placement will close on the announced terms. Discovery does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.



