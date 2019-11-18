CENTOGENE Signs New Collaboration with PTC Therapeutics for Global Diagnostic Testing Program

Aromatic L-amino Acid Decarboxylase (AADC) Deficiency

The testing program for AADC deficiency will provide physicians with much needed analysis of 3-O-Methyldopa (3OMD), a powerful metabolic biomarker measured by mass spectrometry. When indicated by abnormal 3OMD levels, next generation sequencing (NGS) of the dopa decarboxylase (DDC) gene and variant analysis – providing 100% coverage – will be conducted. Eventually, deletion/duplication analysis will then be run if no mutation is identified via NGS.

Analysis will be performed using CentoCard® – CENTOGENE’s CE-marked dried blood spot collection kit – that will be directly shipped to physicians. CENTOGENE also is in the process of validating DDC enzyme activity from dried blood spot and in doing so aims to offer 3OMD, NGS and DDC enzyme activity testing using a single CentoCard®. This represents a complete set of assays facilitating the diagnosis of AADC.

“We are pleased to support PTC Therapeutics for this important diagnostic program helping patients suffering from symptoms related to AADC deficiency. We aim to provide physicians with a consensus diagnosis that includes a biomarker, and genetic validation from a single source,” said Dr. Arndt Rolfs, CEO CENTOGENE. “The analysis of 3-O-Methyldopa (3OMD) based on our dried blood spot test at CENTOGENE underscores our passion for helping to reduce the diagnostic odyssey and for bringing hope to patients and their families.”

AADC deficiency is a rare inherited disorder that affects the way signals are passed between certain cells in the nervous system. It causes severe developmental disabilities, the inability to develop any motor strength and control, frequent hospitalizations, and the need for life-long care.

Questions regarding diagnostic testing for AADC deficiency can be directed to AADCDtesting@ptcbio.com. For more information on AADC deficiency, please visit the following websites:

Healthcare professionals – https://aadcinsights.com

Caregivers or patients – https://aboutaadc.com

About CENTOGENE

Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Company’s goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. Centogene has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 2.0 billion weighted data points from over 450,000 patients representing 115 different countries as of August 31, 2019, or an average of over 500 data points per patient.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients’ blood samples. Centogene believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners’ ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of August 31, 2019, the Company collaborated with over 35 pharmaceutical partners for over 30 different rare diseases.

References:

NIH Genetics Home Reference. Aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency. 2019. Available at: https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/condition/aromatic-l-amino-acid-decarboxylase-deficiency#definition Last accessed June 2019. Hwu et al. Natural History of Aromatic L-Amino Acid Decarboxylase Deficiency in Taiwan. JIMD Rep. 2018; 40: 1-6. Wassenberg et al. Consensus guideline for the diagnosis and treatment of aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency. Orphanet J Rare Dis. 2017; 12:12.



