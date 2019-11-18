Xunlei Collaborates with China Tower Corporation on Edge Computing Project

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XNET), a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, today announced that the Company and the Shaanxi subsidiary company of China Tower Corporation Limited (“China Tower Shaanxi subsidiary”) have entered into an agreement to jointly develop an edge computing project.



Under the agreement, Xunlei and China Tower Shaanxi subsidiary will start an edge computing project in Shaanxi province to deploy the initial computing nodes at 10,000 cellular tower stations. Taking advantage of each other’s strengths, the parties intend to cooperate in areas including edge computing, IoT and blockchain, and jointly build an edge computing and IoT ecosystem to facilitate the development of information system for other industries in the era of 5G technology.



A signing ceremony was held in Shenzhen today to officially launch the joint project. Mr. Tao Xiang, the General Manager of China Tower Shaanxi subsidiary, Mr. Lei Chen, the Chief Executive Officer of Xunlei and Shenzhen Onething Technologies Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned operating entity of Xunlei, and Mr. Shiming Liu, the President of Shenzhen Nanshan District Science & Technology Innovation Bureau, attended the ceremony.



Founded in 2014, China Tower Shaanxi subsidiary operates approximately 70,000 cellular transmission stations and with total assets of approximately RMB10 billion. With widely distributed cellular transmission tower resources, China Tower Shaanxi subsidiary recently accelerated its business development by actively seeking business opportunities in IoT, big data, edge computing, artificial intelligence, and other information and communications service industries.



Mr. Lei Chen commented, “Combining the extensive operating experience, vast resources, and outstanding service ability of China Tower and the advanced technology, products, and ecosystems of Xunlei, I believe our strategic cooperation will help create a large, efficient and reliable innovative edge computing network to accelerate the development of the Chinese IoT industry in the era of 5G technology.”



About Xunlei



Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.



Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the management's quotations contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to continue to innovate and provide attractive products and services to retain and grow its user base; the Company's ability to keep up with technological developments and users' changing demands in the internet industry; the Company's ability to convert its users into subscribers of its premium services; the Company's ability to deal with existing and potential copyright infringement claims and other related claims; the Company’s ability to react to the governmental actions for its scrutiny of internet content in China and the Company's ability to compete effectively. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.



Contact:



Investor Relations

Xunlei Limited

Email: ir@xunlei.com

Tel: +86 755 8633 8443

Website: http://ir.xunlei.com





