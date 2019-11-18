GridGain Systems Named to Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500™ for Second Consecutive Year

GridGain Ranked 147th Fastest Growing Company Nationally with 797 Percent Revenue Growth Over the Past Four Years, Ranked 25th in the San Francisco Bay Area

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced it ranked number 147 on the Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500™ , a list of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. GridGain, which grew 797 percent over the past four years, was ranked 25th among San Francisco Bay Area companies.



“In-memory computing technologies have become the foundation for modern, high performance, data-driven IT infrastructure. This award recognizes GridGain’s continued leadership in innovation, execution and customer experience,” said Abe Kleinfeld, President and CEO of GridGain Systems. “We’re honored to be recognized by Deloitte and look forward to continued success by helping customers achieve successful digital transformations through the use of our market-leading software and services.”

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners,” said Sandra Shirai, Vice Chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It’s always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in.”

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything as a service,’ it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake, Partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

The GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform

The GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform provides in-memory speed and massive scalability for data-intensive applications and data hub use cases. It requires no rip-and-replace of existing databases and can be deployed on-premises, on a public or private cloud, or on a hybrid environment. The GridGain in-memory computing platform is based on the open source Apache Ignite project and offers up to a 1,000x improvement in performance versus approaches based on disk-based databases. Built on a memory-centric architecture that can leverage ongoing advancements in memory and storage technologies, the solution allows companies to future-proof their applications. GridGain can function as an in-memory data grid or as an in-memory SQL database. GridGain supports data processing APIs including ANSI-99 SQL, key-value, compute, machine learning and more and supports ACID transactions, all at in-memory speeds.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About GridGain® Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com .

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, Ignite, Apache Kafka, Kafka, Apache Spark, and Spark are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.







