Gold Lion Provides Corporate Update and 2020 Operational Guidance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE: GL), a growth oriented mineral exploration company, is pleased to provide the following corporate update and operational guidance for the 2020 exploration season.



CORPORATE UPDATE

The Company began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) on November 13, 2019, quoted under the ticker symbol “GL”. Gold Lion is actively involved in the exploration of its 2574.3-hectare Fairview Copper-Gold project (the “Fairview Project”), situated in the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

Gold Lion has completed a comprehensive corporate branding initiative culminating with the official launch of its corporate website. The Company encourages all current and prospective shareholders to visit the Gold Lion corporate website located at: https://goldlionresources.com/ .

In the first quarter of 2020, Gold Lion will look to secure a listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as well as receive eligibility from the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) for its shares on the OTC marketplace. The Company’s anticipated tri-listing will afford its current shareholders preeminent liquidity, all while contributing to a genuine global presence through improved accessibility for international capital flows.

OPERATIONAL GUIDANCE

In addition to the active exploration on the Company’s Fairview Project, Gold Lion is actively evaluating various district scale land packages located in prolific mining jurisdictions throughout Canada and abroad. Additionally, the Company is assessing various advanced stage Canadian gold assets. Gold Lion forecasts it will augment its current property portfolio during Q1 or Q2 of 2020.

Oliver Friesen, Director of Gold Lion stated: “As the Company prepares for the 2020 exploration season we will continue to monitor the positive price action of the underlying commodities associated with our Fairview Project. The Company is encouraged by the results of its 2019 helicopter-borne magnetic survey on its Fairview Project, which has helped define prospective structures for follow up during the 2020 field season. We are of the opinion that a bull market in gold is looming and will look to amplify our exposure through the acquisition of a district scale land packages situated within reputable gold bearing regions.”

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company, actively involved in the exploration of the Fairview Copper-Gold project (the “Fairview Project”). The Fairview project is a 2574.3-hectare mineral property located in the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/ .



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Oliver Friesen

Director

T: (778) 772-1751



The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Gold Lion Resources described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com .



