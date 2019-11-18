Bulldog Shopping Television Network to Launch This Friday

A New Business Model – Advertising and Ecommerce

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) today announced that this Friday, November 22nd, it will launch a new, innovative, 24/7 television network called Bulldog Shopping Network™. The company already owns and operates a nationally distributed, 24/7 television network called ShopHQ®, which is its flagship service that has been engaging customers in the United States for over 25 years.



Bulldog Shopping Network is a male-oriented television network with a brand promise to do things differently. Bulldog’s hosts, guests, producers, and programming and merchandise assortments will celebrate a curated definition of the modern man who likes to be an individual. The network will launch in four million U.S. television households and expects to roll-out to 25 million households over its first 60 days.

Bulldog’s success will be defined by its ability to communicate to customers that it understands the most interesting parts of life take place off-stage. The network is not interested in emulating other television retailers. For example, Bulldog will be creating original programming that will not sell anything – it will simply entertain, and it will be advertising-sponsored. However, that doesn’t mean this new network will abandon iMedia’s unique cultural expertise of emotionally engaging customers in the art of television retailing, which is still Bulldog’s primary purpose for existing.

“This is something new, a bit bold,” said Tim Peterman, iMedia Brands CEO. “Bulldog is designed to be casual, authentic, unstructured. We will joke around. We will offer live, behind the scenes programming. And yes, we will have a dog on the set.”

For additional details, including the launch date of Bulldog’s OTT App and upcoming affinity events, please visit BulldogShoppingNetwork.com this Friday.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is a global interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche, lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for both English speaking and, soon, Spanish speaking audiences and customers. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services and soon-to-be-launched Bulldog Shopping Network and LaVenta Shopping Network. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute “forward-looking” statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show, event, or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

Contacts:

Investors:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

IMBI@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860

Media:

MyLinh Hong

press@imediabrands.com

(800) 938-9707



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.