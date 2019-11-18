CenturyLink and Infinera Bring Terabit Capacity to Industry’s Premier Supercomputing Network

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL), a leading global network services and technology company, and Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) supplied equipment, software, and services to support the industry’s premier supercomputing conference at this week’s SC19 , the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis.



CenturyLink and Infinera, along with other contributors from the networking industry, academia, and government, are delivering multi-terabit capacity to SCinet, the dedicated high-capacity network that supports revolutionary applications and some of the world’s most advanced supercomputing experiments at the SC19 conference. Multi-terabit capacity enables the network to more rapidly transmit large amounts of data to meet the needs of this supercomputing community.

CenturyLink will deliver this capacity using the Infinera Groove G30 Compact Modular Platform running 2 x 600 gigabits per second metro wavelengths. The deployment will connect the Colorado Convention Center in Denver with wide-area networks in major U.S. cities, demonstrating CenturyLink’s rapid provisioning of 100-gigabit services.

“A scalable, agile, and low-latency infrastructure plays a critical role in addressing the demanding and ever-increasing connectivity requirements of high-performance computing and the global research and education community,” said Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer at CenturyLink. “Delivering terabit-scale capacity for SCinet underscores our commitment to serving the needs of these customers in their pursuit of academic excellence.”

This year’s SCinet leverages the CenturyLink core optical transport network and the Infinera Groove G30, a stackable compact modular platform, delivering terabit capacity for a broad range of metro, regional, and long-haul connectivity applications. CenturyLink operates a robust global 450,000-route-mile fiber network and utilizes Infinera’s automated, high-capacity transport solutions in its backbone network.

“We are pleased to collaborate with CenturyLink once again to bring cutting-edge technology to support SCinet’s high-performance network with speed, scale, and agility,” said Bob Jandro, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera.

