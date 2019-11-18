Swisscom Launches New IPTV Media Streaming Box Powered by Synaptics

Includes Synaptics’ Complete VideoSmart Solution Comprising Quad-Core SoC, Advanced Far-Field Voice Technology with Custom “Hey Swisscom” Wake Word, and Speaker Audio Amplifier

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif. , Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), the leading developer of human interface solutions, along with Swisscom, the market leader in Switzerland for digital television services, today announced co-development of the new Swisscom Entertainment OS 4 set-top-box (STB), now available to its over 1.5 million subscribers. The new Swisscom TV Entertainment OS 4 STB framework is built upon Synaptics’ far-field voice (FFV) IPTV reference design which includes the high-performance Quad-Core VideoSmart® multimedia processor with integrated FFV processing and custom wake word to support Swisscom’s proprietary assistant. Rounding out the comprehensive reference design is a high dynamic range stereo microphone analog-to-digital converter (ADC), a digital-to-analog converter (DAC), and an audio amplifier which powers the internal speaker.



Swisscom customers can enjoy voice-enabled premium services simply by saying “Hey Swisscom” directly to the STB to connect with the Swisscom cloud. Users will also enjoy highly immersive 4K HDR television programming including content from services including Sky, DAZN, Netflix, and OCS.

Peter Fregelius, Head of TV & Entertainment at Swisscom, said: “We are very excited to launch the new Swisscom TV Entertainment OS 4 platform for our customers, a powerful solution that delivers comprehensive and unique content, brand new Swisscom services, and a totally immersive voice-enabled, ultra-HD television experience. It has once again been a pleasure working with Synaptics to help develop this truly exceptional user experience for our customers."

Saleel Awsare, SVP & GM, IoT Division at Synaptics, said: “Swisscom has launched a very powerful and unique product and Synaptics is proud to have supported this project. Our unique ability to deliver a very high-performance integrated solution that combines our expertise in secure video, voice and audio has enabled Synaptics to be the market leader for Android-based media streamers. No other semiconductor company can provide such a complete solution. We have deployed and maintained powerful and highly advanced multimedia processor technology in service provider media streaming devices for many generations and we’re very pleased that Swisscom has once again chosen Synaptics as their partner.”

Synaptics Reference Design Key Features:

VS550 Quad-Core ARM Cortex A53 Ultra-HD Set-Top Box SoC

Complete HDR support includes Dolby Vision, Technicolor

Integrated secure CPU backed by TrustZone technology and major content protection schemes including Nagra and Verimatrix among others

Integrated far-field voice processing enabling seamless voice control

Customized wake word algorithm (‘Hey Swisscom’) for Swisscom cloud service

CX20812 stereo microphone analog-to-digital converter (ADC) to enable high performance analog microphones

CX22721 digital-to-analog converter (DAC) to enable line output to connect with external speakers

CX9000 audio amplifier to drive the internal speaker for a smart speaker experience when not outputting to the connected TV

About Synaptics:

Synaptics is the pioneer and leader of human interface solutions, bringing innovative and intuitive user experiences to intelligent devices. Synaptics’ broad portfolio of touch, display, biometrics, voice, audio, and multimedia products is built on the company’s rich R&D, extensive IP and dependable supply chain capabilities. With solutions designed for mobile, PC, smart home, and automotive industries, Synaptics combines ease of use, functionality and aesthetics to enable products that help make our digital lives more productive, secure and enjoyable. (NASDAQ: SYNA ) www.synaptics.com .

About Swisscom

1.5 million customers use fully cloud-based Swisscom TV. Swisscom TV has radically changed the way we watch TV with a range of technological innovations, such as Replay, recording options, live-pause, a voice control system that understands the Swiss dialect, and ultra-sharp UHD images. You can also enjoy the photos and videos from your myCloud album directly on your large TV screen with Swisscom TV. Swisscom TV is also available on your PC, smartphone and tablet. For more details, go to www.swisscom.com/tv .

VideoSmart, AudioSmart, Synaptics, and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

