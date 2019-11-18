Containous Unveils New Ambassador Program to Reward and Support Traefik Community Members

Announced at KubeCon, Containous’ Traefik Ambassador Program recognizes contributor efforts that advance the popular open source cloud-native edge router

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Containous, the leading cloud-native networking company, today announced the Traefik Ambassador Program to better support the Traefik community and invest in its contributors. The new initiative rewards community members with a variety of Ambassador perks and establishes organizational resources to empower community contributions and involvement.



Traefik, the open source cloud-native edge router, has now been downloaded from Docker Hub over 1.2 billion times – with more than half of those downloads in the past six months – and has over 25,000 stars on GitHub. Version 2.0 was recently released, which gives software development teams more control and networking capabilities for their applications.

“We are thrilled to be launching our new program to acknowledge and support the active and diverse group of committed developers that make up the Traefik community,” said Patricia Dugan, Head of Community, Containous. “With the Traefik Ambassador Program, we can reward the many ways our community accelerates the interaction of knowledge between Traefik users, and we can better support this large and passionate community both on and offline. By joining this community program, contributors will have focused resources to support their contributions and exciting new perks that reward their efforts.”

The Traefik Ambassador Program is open to all developers, and rewards various types of contribution:

Code: Add code, fix bugs, or supply documentation.

Add code, fix bugs, or supply documentation. Content: Contribute technical blogs or technical videos on Traefik best practices and implementation how-tos.

Contribute technical blogs or technical videos on Traefik best practices and implementation how-tos. Community Builder: Be a teacher, speaker, or event organizer. Let the Containous team support your efforts, while you build your own Traefik Meetup Community.

Be a teacher, speaker, or event organizer. Let the Containous team support your efforts, while you build your own Traefik Meetup Community. Traefik Online Meetup Presenter: Showcase the ways you use Traefik to solve key technical challenges within your organization in front of an online audience.

“I’m all about the new Traefik Ambassador program, which is built specifically for Traefik Community members, those who use and are fans of Traefik. Traefik enables our team to consolidate tools and workflows without adding complexity to our projects. The Traefik Ambassador program is focused on supporting contributors of code, content and expertise by way of resources and promotion, which I think is awesome, and necessary. The program will help me and other ambassadors bring Traefik closer to the local communities, and give back to the Open Source ecosystem.” — Brian Christner, Docker Captain & Co-Founder 56K.Cloud.

Containous is dedicated to supporting developers in the Traefik Ambassador Program with any help needed to launch meetups or speaking efforts, promoting contributors’ work to a wider audience through social channels, and delivering special Traefik Ambassador swag. Developers interested in the program can visit containo.us/ambassador to submit details about how they are participating (or how they would like to contribute), and Containous will be in touch.

“Since our founding, the Traefik community has been an essential element of our incredible growth and, in fact, half of our maintainers are external,” said Emile Vauge, CEO, Containous. “We fully believe that important decisions are best made collegially and visible to the rest of the community. The Traefik Ambassador Program is an important step to show our immense appreciation to the Traefik community, and to ensure resources are there to best enable and reward their development.”

Containous is introducing the Traefik Ambassador Program at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2019. Traefik users attending the event are invited to stop by booth S24; selected users who participate in a short, videotaped interview on their company’s development experience with Traefik will receive a limited-edition embroidered hoodie.

About Containous

Containous brings the future of cloud-native networking by offering powerful tools to ease the deployment of your modern IT environments. The company’s popular open source projects include Traefik, the cloud-native edge router with more than 1.2 billion downloads and used by the world’s largest web companies, and Maesh, a service mesh designed to simplify service-to-service communications for developers building modern, cloud-native applications. Founded in 2016, Containous’ mission is to simplify cloud-native adoption for all enterprises. For more information, visit containo.us and follow @Containous on Twitter.

