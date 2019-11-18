17th Regional Seminar of African, Caribbean and Pacific Group - European Union (ACP-EU) Economic and Social Interest Groups

Dates: 21 and 22 November 2019 Venue: Hotel Sofitel, Wolmar, Flic en Flac (Mauritius) Working languages: EN, FR, PT

The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) is pleased to invite you to the 17th Regional Seminar of ACP-UE Economic and Social Interest Groups, which will take place on 21 and 22 November 2019 in Mauritius.

On the basis of the EU-ACP Partnership agreement, the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) is mandated to organise consultations and meetings of ACP-EU economic and social interest groups, in order to voice these actors' views on this partnership and foster cooperation between civil society organisations.

Within this framework, the EESC organises regional seminars every year in one of the ACP regions. This year, the EESC is organising a regional seminar in Eastern and Southern Africa, which comprises the Indian Ocean islands (Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles), countries from the Horn of Africa (Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eritrea and Sudan) and some countries of Southern Africa (Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe).

The main topics of discussion will be:

A part from ACP-EU Economic & Social interest groups, institutional participants will include EESC Members, representatives of COMESA, representatives of the Government of Mauritius and representatives of EU institutions and EU diplomatic corps.

Speakers will include:

Mr Jaroslaw Mulewicz, EESC President of the ACP-EU Follow-Up Committee;

Mr Vincent Degert, Head of the European Union Delegation and Ambassador to the Republic of Mauritius and the Republic of Seychelles;

A representative of the Commissioner of Social Affairs at the African Union Commission;

Ms Ewa Synowiec, Director responsible for sustainable development, European Partnership Agreements, Directorate-General for Trade of the European Commission;

Mr Ali Said Mdahoma, Ambassador of Comoros to the EU;

A member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's task force on National Greenhouse inventory.

Journalists are welcome to attend the debates. For security reasons, you are kindly requested to confirm your attendance by emailing Corinne.PAYA@eeas.europa.eu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.