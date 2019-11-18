ProQR to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

/EIN News/ -- LEIDEN, Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq:PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA medicines for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases, today announced that Company management will present at two upcoming scientific conferences.



Presentation at the 3rd Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference

A presentation will be delivered by Aniz Girach, MD, Chief Medical Officer of ProQR, during the 3rd Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference to be held November 19-20, 2019 in London.

Presentation Title: Antisense Oligonucleotides for Inherited Retinal Diseases Presentation Time: Wednesday, November 20 at 1:20-2:00 p.m. GMT

Presentation at the 1st RNA Editing Summit

During the 1st RNA Editing Summit to be held on November 19-20, 2019 in Boston, MA, a presentation will be delivered by David Rodman, MD, Executive Vice President of Research and Development of ProQR.

Presentation Title: Translating RNA Editing to Our Clinical Development Pipelines Presentation Time: Wednesday, November 20 at 9:40-10:10 a.m. EST

This presentation will highlight ProQR’s proprietary Axiomer® platform, a fully owned and in house developed RNA platform with broad applicability. ProQR is accelerating this platform for precision medicine in the retina with oligonucleotide therapeutics.



About Axiomer® platform technology

ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA technology called Axiomer®, which could potentially yield a new class of medicines for genetic diseases. Axiomer® “Editing Oligonucleotides”, or EONs, mediate single nucleotide changes to RNA in a highly specific and targeted way using molecular machinery that is present in human cells. The Axiomer® EONs are designed to recruit an endogenously expressed RNA editing system called ADAR, which can direct the change of an Adenosine (A) to an Inosine (I) in the RNA – an Inosine is translated as a Guanosine (G).

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA medicines for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber’s congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

*Since 2012*

