Global Set-Top Box Markets, Forecast to 2024 | by Type, Resolution, End-user, Service Type, Distribution Channel & Region
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Set-Top Box Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global set-top box market reached a value of US$ 17.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 21.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2024.
The growing digitization of television networks and advancements in digital broadcast technologies are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly demanding seamless, high-quality video streaming along with value-added services such as channel pack subscriptions, HD channels and interactive videos.
Additionally, there has been widespread adoption of set-top boxes in recent years. The increasing affordability of smart TVs coupled with the rapid proliferation of Over the Top (OTT) media services has allowed the viewers to access the content of their choice without paying an additional fee.
Moreover, various technological advancements such as the introduction of motion sensors, Bluetooth connectivity, IOT (Internet of Things) integration along with support for interactive gaming platforms, virtual reality and artificial intelligence have significantly driven the demand for the product. Furthermore, factors such as the implementation of governmental policies mandating the installation of set-top boxes in several countries along with rising disposable incomes are also positively impacting the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ARRIS International, HUMAX Electronics, DISH Network, Roku, Huawei Technologies Co., Technicolor, Apple Inc., Google Inc., Samsung Group, EchoStar Corporation, Skyworth Digital, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global set-top box market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global set-top box industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the resolution?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global set-top box industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global set-top box industry?
- What is the structure of the global set-top box industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global set-top box industry?
- What are the profit margins in the set-top box industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Set-Top Box Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Resolution
5.5 Market Breakup by End-user
5.6 Market Breakup by Service Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Cable STB
6.2 Satellite STB
6.3 Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) STB
6.4 Internet Protocol (IP) STB
6.5 Over-The-Top (OTT) STB
7 Market Breakup by Resolution
7.1 HD (High Definition)
7.2 SD (Standard Definition)
7.3 UHD (Ultra-High Definition)
8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Residential
8.2 Commercial
8.3 Others
9 Market Breakup by Service Type
9.1 PayTV
9.2 Free-to-Air
10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Online Stores
10.2 Offline Stores
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Asia Pacific
11.2 Europe
11.3 North America
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 ARRIS International
16.3.2 HUMAX Electronics
16.3.3 DISH Network
16.3.4 Roku
16.3.5 Huawei Technologies
16.3.6 Technicolor
16.3.7 Apple Inc.
16.3.8 Google Inc.
16.3.9 Samsung Group
16.3.10 EchoStar Corporation
16.3.11 Skyworth Digital
