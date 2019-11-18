The World Lipstick Market | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lipstick Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lipstick market was worth US$ 12.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 17.1 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



Growing urbanization coupled with increasing working women base across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. The demand for lipsticks has grown substantially among women owing to their escalating purchasing power along with the growing consciousness about physical appearance.



Furthermore, e-commerce platforms have brought massive changes to the beauty industry by providing consumers with a well-designed and immersive shopping experience. Attractive price concession along with easy accessibility offered by online retailers has also resulted in increasing product demand.



Additionally, aggressive promotional activities by leading brands and established manufacturers on popular social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram are also contributing to burgeoning product demand. Moreover, owing to growing health-consciousness, consumers are increasingly opting for organic and lead-free lipsticks.



Other factors such as product premiumization along with the introduction of lipsticks with customizable shades and personalized applicators are also fueling the market growth further.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Avon, Shiseido, LVHM, Estee Lauder, Oriflame, Revlon, Markwins Beauty, Stargazer, Coty, Colorox, DHC, Este Lauder Companies, Johnson& Johnson, Chanel, Inglot Cosmetics, Unilever, Rohto, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global lipstick market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global lipstick industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the colour?

What is the breakup of the market based on the applicator?

What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global lipstick industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global lipstick industry?

What is the structure of the global lipstick industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global lipstick industry?

What are the profit margins in the lipstick industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Lipstick Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Colour

5.5 Market Breakup by Applicator

5.6 Market Breakup by Age Group

5.7 Market Breakup by Gender

5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Satin/Sheer

6.2 Matte

6.3 Crme

6.4 Gloss

6.5 Metallic

6.6 Shimmer

6.7 Others



7 Market Breakup by Colour

7.1 Red

7.2 Pink

7.3 Nude

7.4 Maroon

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Applicator

8.1 Lipstick Cream

8.2 Lipstick Palette

8.3 Lipstick Pencil

8.4 Lipstick Tube/Stick

8.5 Liquid Lipstick



9 Market Breakup by Age Group

9.1 Under 18

9.2 18-30

9.3 30-40

9.4 40-50

9.5 Above 50



10 Market Breakup by Gender

10.1 Female

10.2 Unisex



11 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

11.1 Departmental/Grocery Stores

11.2 Multi Branded Retail Stores

11.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

11.4 Exclusive Retail Stores

11.5 Online Channels

11.6 Others



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 North America

12.2 Asia Pacific

12.3 Europe

12.4 Middle East and Africa

12.5 Latin America



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 L'Oreal

17.3.2 Procter & Gamble

17.3.3 Avon

17.3.4 Shiseido

17.3.5 LVHM

17.3.6 Estee Lauder

17.3.7 Oriflame

17.3.8 Revlon

17.3.9 Markwins Beauty

17.3.10 Stargazer

17.3.11 Coty

17.3.12 Colorox

17.3.13 DHC

17.3.14 Este Lauder Companies

17.3.15 Johnson& Johnson

17.3.16 Chanel

17.3.17 Inglot Cosmetics

17.3.18 Unilever

17.3.19 Rohto



