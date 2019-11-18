African Gold Group Intersects High-Grade at Kobada Gold Project

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first three lines of drilling and has encountered significant intersections at its drilling program at the Kobada gold project.



The drilling program, designed to build on the existing mineral resource estimate released in February 2016 (the “2016 Feasibility Study”), is laid out to systematically drill the existing mineralized zone from its southern extension through the main Kobada shear zone (lines 7 to 12) and then test its northern extension (Figure 1). The drilling for the southern satellite zone in lines 1, 2 and 3 has intersected significant mineralization at the expected depth and thereby confirming the structural mineralization model. The presence of better than expected mineralization in the southern zone, particularly at shallow depths, indicates the potential for additional extensions to the south of the known orebody.

To view Figure 1, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36a22387-3fda-42a1-ba1e-3392d5ddfde8

Highlights include:

In the satellite mineralized zone (reported length measured along the holes):

Mineralization Zones

Mineralised Zone Includes BHID From To Composite Length (m) Composite Grade (g/t) From To Includes (m) Includes (g/t) KB19_P1_02 46.60 51.00 4.40 0.42 KB19_P1_02 56.00 57.00 1.00 0.36 KB19_P1_02 63.00 65.00 2.00 2.04 KB19_P1_02 67.00 69.00 2.00 0.60 KB19_P1_02 90.00 92.00 2.00 0.78 KB19_P1_02 149.00 150.00 1.00 2.00 KB19_P1_03 5.00 6.00 1.00 0.56 KB19_P1_03 20.00 24.90 4.90 1.65 21.00 23.50 2.50 3.09 KB19_P1_03 71.00 95.60 24.60 0.33 82.00 84.60 2.60 1.91 KB19_P1_03 104.00 123.00 19.00 0.34 115.35 118.00 2.65 1.54 KB19_P1_03 135.00 137.00 2.00 0.34 KB19_P1_03 161.00 163.00 2.00 0.53 161.00 162.00 1.00 0.92 KB19_P1_04 24.00 29.00 5.00 0.37 25.00 27.00 2.00 0.55 KB19_P1_04 83.00 90.00 7.00 0.49 85.00 87.00 2.00 1.44 KB19_P1_04 163.50 167.50 4.00 0.27 163.50 164.50 1.00 0.46

Cumulative Mineralization Widths

Cumulative Mineralisation Width (m) Average Grade (g/t) KB19_P1_02 12.4 0.89 KB19_P1_03 53.5 0.47 KB19_P1_04 16 0.40

Significant Intersections (Above 1 g/t)

BHID From To Intersection Length (m) Au_Final (g/t) KB19_P1_02 63 64 1.00 1.87 KB19_P1_02 64 65 1.00 2.20 KB19_P1_02 149 150 1.00 2.00 KB19_P1_03 21 23.5 2.50 3.09 KB19_P1_03 82 83 1.00 1.55 KB19_P1_03 83 84.6 1.60 2.13 KB19_P1_03 115.35 116.15 0.80 1.46 KB19_P1_03 116.15 118 1.85 1.57 KB19_P1_04 85 86 1.00 1.94

The latest results show good correlation to the existing 2016 Feasibility Study, and in two of the three holes analysed to date, better intersections in the upper parts of the orebody.

To view Figure 2, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd56def7-4afd-4d65-a669-4dc89be21533

2019 Kobada Drilling Campaign

This diamond drilling program focusses largely on the Kobada Main Shear Zone where the potential to move our current resource to a higher confidence and increase the total resource appears most favourable. The information provided here by the infill and resource drilling represents the southern extension of the Kobada Main Shear where drilling commenced. Drilling is ongoing and moving northwards towards the thickest portion of this shear zone, where drilling results are expected to be even more favourable.

This program will assist in refining the structural geology and mineralization model that is being established by Minxcon in conjunction with the definitive feasibility study, which is being developed by SENET (as previously announced on August 19, 2019). AGG expects phase 1 and 2 of the drilling campaign to be completed by December 2019, with additional drilling targeted to explore other shear zones in the first quarter 2020.

“We are very happy to have intersected significant mineralization in this southern satellite zone” says Dr. Andreas Rompel, VP Exploration, “and we are very excited to move northwards into the main zone of mineralization where the future pit is planned to be. The higher-grade intersections being above the mean grade of the 2016 Feasibility Study already indicates that we can expect very positive results. The focus on updating the structural integrity of the geological resource model over the past three months using all available drilling and regional geological information gives us an excellent understanding of the main shear zone, and this can be replicated in identifying future drilling targets in the other 26km of currently undrilled shear zones on our concession.”

AGG’s geological project team, Minxcon, manages all aspects of the 2019 drilling program with the cooperation of SENET. AGG’s drilling contractor, AMCO Drilling, is making good progress on metres drilled and has produced very good core recoveries, despite challenging conditions. SGS, AGG’s assay laboratory in Bamako, Mali has been very efficient in its turn-around of results.

As previously stated, the intention of the 2019 drilling program is primarily to target in-fill drilling to reinforce the updated geological resource model, so any improvements above the anticipated intersections is very positive for the outcome of this model. The Company anticipates an updated final resource model to be released in January 2020, more than a month earlier than initially planned.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Dr. Andreas Rompel, PhD, Pr. Sci. Nat., FSAIMM, Pr.Sci.Nat. No 400274/04, Vice President Exploration of AGG, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and by Mr. Uwe Engelmann (BSc (Zoo. & Bot.), BSc Hons (Geol.), Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 400058/08, MGSSA, a director of Minxcon (Pty) Ltd and a member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a Canadian listed exploration and development company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGG) with its focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. Its principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Figure 1 Location of the laid out drillholes in the central part of the Kobada Main Shear Zone. Lines 1, 2 and 3 have been drilled already. Figure 2 Kobada exploration targets.



