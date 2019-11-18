HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Investors to Contact Its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Pending

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now or contact the firm immediately to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages. A securities fraud class action was recently filed on behalf of certain QUAD investors against the company and senior executives.



The Complaint alleges Defendants misled investors by concealing the underperformance of the company’s U.S. book business, that it was likely to divest that business, and that the company’s business was highly vulnerable to market price decreases, which in turn required a dividend cut.

On Oct. 29, 2019, Quad/Graphics announced a surprising $126 million net loss in 2019 (a year-over-year earnings decline of nearly 650%), divestment of its book business, reduced dividends, and slashed guidance. In downgrading the stock, one Buckingham analyst exclaimed, “We are absolutely shocked by these developments given the confidence management had just three months ago.”

This news sent the price of Quad/Graphics shares down $6.42, or down about 57%, on October 30, 2019.

“We’re focused on recovering investors’ substantial losses and holding Quad/Graphics and its senior management accountable for their alleged fraud,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

