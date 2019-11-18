D-BOX proud to be a part of MajorMega’s success as Hyperdeck VR Attraction hits more than 2,500 Plays In Opening Month

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX”) (TSX:DBO), a world leader in immersive motion experiences is very proud to play a role in the incredible success of the Hyperdeck, the latest VR attraction created by MajorMega. The pioneer in the art of combining virtual reality with motion and environmental effects recently announced that their latest installation is quickly approaching 3,000 plays in its opening month at the popular, Los Angeles-based, micro-amusement park, Two Bit Circus.



At only 300 square feet, the Hyperdeck offers a big experience with a small footprint. Up to four players at a time can experience the immersive attraction, which takes them on a journey to new worlds. Thanks to the interactive spectator displays, friends and family can also play along from the outside making this an incredibly inclusive attraction. The full-motion platform by D-BOX works in conjunction with a range of multi-sensory, realistic weather effects like hurricane-force winds, heat and earth-shaking movements to elevate the adventure into a hyper-immersive experience that has no equal.

“Our current progress at Two Bit Circus puts an operator on track to recoup their initial investment in just five months, reaching a 200% ROI in the first year,” says Michael Bridgman, Co-Founder at MajorMega. “It’s been very exciting to see the Hyperdeck perform this way. We can’t say enough about the team at Two Bit Circus and the atmosphere, brand, and overall experience they have created. An attraction’s success is equally dependant on the operator and we couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

“Working with D-BOX has created significant added value for us and our customers. Operators cannot afford equipment failures or expensive repairs eating into their bottom line and D-BOX equipment has been very reliable for us even at high volume play counts like we are experiencing at Two Bit Circus and Hersheypark,’’ adds Michael Bridgman.

“We are so proud of the success that MajorMega is having with their innovative attraction, and we are honored to be the official partner with such an amazing and creative team,’’ says Claude Mc Master, President and CEO at D-BOX. “We always knew that the Hyperdeck was the perfect experience for our immersive motion technology and the success of this attraction further strengthens our commitment to take our innovative technology into the exciting new possibilities that VR holds.”

Representatives from D-BOX and MajorMega will be exhibiting the Hyperdeck at IAAPA Expo in Orlando booth #4631 from November 19th - 22nd. Don’t miss it. You can schedule a demo or appointment HERE.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. www.d-box.com

For further information, please contact:

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Violaine Boucher

Communications Director

450 442-3003 (ext. 233)

vboucher@d-box.com



INVESTOR RELATIONS

Steve Li

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

450 442 3003 (ext. 403)

sli@d-box.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e66928f9-cd1c-4227-aaba-f672e3ddd115

MajorMega latest attraction the Hyperdeck at Hersheypark MajorMega latest attraction the Hyperdeck at Hersheypark



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.