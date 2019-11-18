HumanEyes Technologies Announces Doorbuster Holiday Pricing Deals for the Vuze XR Virtual Reality Camera

Save as much as $140 on a Vuze XR camera beginning Saturday, November 23 through New Year’s Day

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HumanEyes Technologies , a leading 3D-Virtual Reality holistic solutions developer, today announced the following Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal for its award-winning VR camera, the Vuze XR . As part of the company’s holiday pricing promotions which kicks off on Virtual Reality Day , Saturday, November 23, and runs through Wednesday, January 1, 2020, consumers can take advantage of dramatically reduced promotional pricing for the Vuze XR camera on Amazon.com and humaneyes.com .



Black Friday + Cyber Monday Deal:

Effective 12:00 a.m. EST on November 23 through 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, December 2, the breakthrough Vuze XR VR camera system will be available for a dramatically reduced promotional price of $299. This promo for Black Friday and Cyber Monday represents a $140 dollars savings off MSRP and is the lowest price of the year for the Vuze XR.

Continued Holiday Discount – December 2019:

Effective 12:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, December 3 through 11:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 the Vuze XR will be available for $349.

“Virtual Reality technology is one of the hottest trends of 2019 and 2020 will be exponentially hotter, which is why we are kicking off our holiday pricing ahead of Black Friday in order to align with Virtual Reality Day on November 23rd,” said Jim Malcolm, Chief Marketing Officer at HumanEyes Technologies. “Given the popularity of VR headsets for gifting this season plus the growing demand for VR cameras, we fully expect this upcoming holiday season to be a huge success for the consumer VR industry.”

The Vuze XR is a unique, dual-experience camera that is portable, easy-to-use and, with the touch of a button, goes from a 360 camera to VR 180° (recording in 3D 180 and 2D 360), providing users/creators the best of both worlds and unique ways to explore and tell their story. The Vuze XR is equipped with stunning 5.7K resolution for outstanding full-motion video and 18MP high-resolution still image capture. MSRP: $439 and the camera is available at humaneyes.com , Amazon , B&H Photo, Adorama, and other retailers.

Accessories for the Vuze XR include Underwater Case, Magic Selfie Stick and a Mini Tripod. All accessories are available for purchase on humaneyes.com and Amazon .

About HumanEyes Technologies:

HumanEyes Technologies Ltd (HET) is an innovative, R&D powerhouse, providing holistic 3D-Virtual Reality development and system solutions. The company, founded in digital graphics and imaging systems, has pioneered the natural evolution to immersive imaging through their high performance, yet reasonably affordable 3D-VR solutions. Since 2014 the innovative Vuze camera line, combined with its creative suite, provides end-to-end edit and sharing solutions for Enterprise, Professional, and Enthusiast segments. The company's products and services leverage HET's patented 3D and Virtual Reality technologies.

HumanEyes is headquartered in Israel with offices in the U.S. For more information on HumanEyes, go to http://www.humaneyes.com . For more information on the Vuze XR Camera, please visit VuzeXR.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Megan Kathman

Skyya for HumanEyes Technologies

ph: (651) 785-3212

megan@skyya.com



