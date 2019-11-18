Global Bronopol Market by Type, Form, Application & Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bronopol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bronopol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



Due to its antimicrobial properties, it is extensively used for manufacturing medicines, cosmetics and personal care products such as lotions, makeup, perfumes and shampoos.



Increasing demand for drinkable water across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Bronopol is widely used in several water treatment plants to meet this ever-increasing demand as it kills various types of bacteria present in the water and makes it fit for drinking. Since water forms an indispensable part of industrial and residential activities, it is further contributing to the product demand.



Moreover, industrial water systems are a potential environment for bacterial growth and bronopol assists in preventing contamination through corrosion and slime in industrial water recirculating plants. Additionally, increasing health awareness among consumers regarding the diseases caused by water-borne pathogens and bacterial growth is catalyzing the market growth.



Also, rising activities in the oil and gas sector where bronopol is used to prevent corrosion due to bacterial contamination in hydraulic fracturing equipment are driving the product demand.



Competitive Landscape



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global bronopol market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global bronopol industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global bronopol industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global bronopol industry?

What is the structure of the global bronopol industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global bronopol industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Bronopol Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Form

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Coagulants and Flocculants

6.2 Biocides and Disinfectants

6.3 PH Adjusters and Stabilizers

6.4 Inhibitors

6.5 Defoaming Agents

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Form

7.1 Liquid

7.2 Solid



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Water Treatment

8.2 Formulators

8.3 Oil and Gas

8.4 Paper and Pulp

8.5 Paints, Coating and Adhesives

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 BASF

14.3.2 Fujian Shaowu

14.3.3 Gayathri Chemicals & Agencies

14.3.4 The Dow Chemical Company

14.3.5 Symbolic Pharma

14.3.6 Shanghai Rich Chemicals

14.3.7 Sharon Laboratories

14.3.8 Mani Agro Chemicals

14.3.9 Sai Supreme Chemicals

14.3.10 BQ Technology (HK) Company

14.3.11 Wuhan Fortuna Chemical

14.3.12 Weifang Haihua Yuanda Fine Chemicals



