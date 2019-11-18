Outlook on the World Market for Construction Robots, 2019-2024 - A $186+ Billion Industry Opportunity by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global construction robots market reached a value of US$ 78.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 186.6 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 15.5% during 2019-2024.



The thriving construction industry, coupled with rapid urbanization, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Additionally, rising construction of megastructures and high-quality infrastructure has enhanced the requirement of construction robots to counter the shortage of skilled labor.



Moreover, technological advancements such as the introduction of 3D printing robots in construction projects are also contributing to the market growth. They are used to design models for bridges and prototypes for buildings that simplify the construction of intricate designs to save time and resources. Furthermore, the rising trend of aerial robotics is also expected to drive the market.



These robots include devices such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) or drones that are extensively used for safety inspections, site surveying, and accessing hazardous zones. Increasing adoption of exoskeleton equipment that includes wearable mechanical suits to lift heavy material, machinery and supplies is also catalyzing the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Brokk, Husqvarna, Komatsu, Ekso Bionics, Fujita, Conjet, Giant Hydraulic Tech, Apis, Alpine Sales and Rental, CyBe Construction, MX3D, Construction Robotics, Fastbrick Robotics, TopTec Spezialmaschinen, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global construction robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global construction robots industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the automation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global construction robots industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global construction robots industry?

What is the structure of the global construction robots industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global construction robots industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Construction Robots Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Automation

5.5 Market Breakup by Function

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Traditional Robot

6.2 Robotic Arm

6.3 Exoskeleton



7 Market Breakup by Automation

7.1 Fully Autonomous

7.2 Semi-Autonomous



8 Market Breakup by Function

8.1 Demolition

8.2 Bricklaying

8.3 3D Printing

8.4 Concrete Structural Erection

8.5 Finishing Work

8.6 Doors and Windows

8.7 Others



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Public Infrastructure

9.2 Commercial and Residential Buildings

9.3 Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 Price Analysis



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Brokk

15.3.2 Husqvarna

15.3.3 Komatsu

15.3.4 Ekso Bionics

15.3.5 Fujita

15.3.6 Conjet

15.3.7 Giant Hydraulic Tech

15.3.8 Apis

15.3.9 Alpine Sales and Rental

15.3.10 CyBe Construction

15.3.11 MX3D

15.3.12 Construction Robotics

15.3.13 Fastbrick Robotics

15.3.14 TopTec Spezialmaschinen



