Emergent BioSolutions to Host 2019 Analyst and Investor Day

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will be hosting an analyst and investor day on November 21, 2019 from 8:00 AM EST to 2:00 PM EST in New York City. This event is designed for sellside research analysts and institutional investors and requires registration for onsite participants, as space is limited.



To register for onsite participation at the event or for more information, please contact Robert Burrows, IRO for Emergent BioSolutions at burrowsr@ebsi.com or (240) 631-3280.

Event Agenda

Emergent’s senior management will provide a detailed overview of the company’s 2020-2024 Growth Strategy. Presenters include President and CEO, Robert G. Kramer; EVP, Business Operations, Adam Havey; EVP, Corporate Development and General Counsel, Atul Saran; EVP and CFO, Richard Lindahl; EVP, Manufacturing and Technical Operations, Sean Kirk; and the heads of Emergent’s four business units.

Lunch will be provided onsite following completion of the formal portion of the event.

Webcast Information

A live audio-only webcast of the formal portion of the event as well as presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations homepage of the company’s website at https://investors.emergentbiosolutions.com/ . The audio and accompanying presentations will be archived on the company’s website after completion of the event.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats. We aspire to be a Fortune 500 company recognized for protecting and enhancing life, driving innovation, and living our values. Additional information about the company may be found at www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.

Investor Contact:

Robert G. Burrows

Vice President, Investor Relations

240-631-3280

BurrowsR@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Lynn Kieffer

Vice President, Corporate Communications

240-631-3391

KiefferL@ebsi.com



