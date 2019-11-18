European Antibiotic Awareness Day 2019

Today is European Antibiotic Awareness Day (EAAD).

European Antibiotic Awareness Day takes place every year on 18 November to raise awareness of the threat to public health from antibiotic resistance and the importance of prudent use of antibiotics.

Fighting antibiotic resistance is a priority for EFSA. Learn more about EFSA’s activities on antibiotic resistance.

EFSA will take part in the EAAD launch event, organised by ECDC and hosted by the European Commission’s Representation in Sweden, on 18 November. Governmental institutions, professional and patient organisations, country representatives and media will come together to discuss the current situation regarding antibiotic resistance and the actions taken to address them by all stakeholders.

Watch the event online

The event will be live streamed on EAAD’s Facebook page on 18 November 2019 between 10:00 – 15:30 (GMT+1). Participants will be tweeting using the hashtag #EAAD2019 and those following via the stream can ask questions on Twitter using the same hashtag.