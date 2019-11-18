Ghana Eagles meet Botswana Vultures in historic Rugby Africa Cup 2020 kick-off match

The first Rugby Africa Cup (RAC) 2020 encounter kicks off on Saturday, 23 November at 11 am local time (13:00 CAT) at the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina, Ghana.

This RAC 2020 kick-off is remarkable in two ways. It is the official start of a new competition format on the continent and Ghana is not historically a rugby nation. Yet, Ghana’s Rugby is developing strong. After having hosted the Bronze Cup and winning it last year, Ghana has hosted the Tri-nations Cup this year, and now sets the stage for the inaugural RAC 2020.

Herbert Mensah, President of Ghana Rugby is thrilled about the upcoming match: “Ghana are the underdogs as Botswana has a long rugby history and is geographically surrounded by rugby giants. But Ghana is coming in for battle and prepared in the right way.

The settings are all correct and we are massively excited to host the match. Khaled Babbou, the President of Rugby Africa (RugbyAfrique.com), and his team that have put this new format together have done an incredible job to enable all countries to have access and the opportunity to play in a World Cup in 2023 should they qualify. Rugby is the fastest growing sport in Africa and the Rugby Africa Cup encourages all nations independent of their size to get involved, experience more play time and become more competitive.

I look forward to attending this promising match and seeing how Ghana will defend themselves against the favourites of this match.”

The match will be broadcasted live and for free on Rugby Africa’s Facebook page @RugbyAfrique.

For the official announcement of the RAC 2020 please follow the link below: http://bit.ly/2OkfWwc

Elimination stage:

23 November at 11:00 local time (13:00 CAT): Ghana vs Botswana, Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina, Ghana

About Rugby Africa: Created in 1986, Rugby Africa (RugbyAfrique.com), previously the African Confederation of Rugby (Confédération Africaine de Rugby - CAR), is one of the six regional associations composing World Rugby (WorldRugby.org), the international organisation responsible for the governing of Rugby Union and Rugby Sevens. Rugby Africa unites all African countries which play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organises the qualifying competition for the Rugby World Cup, and Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. Rugby Africa has 39 members, including 22 members and associated members of World Rugby, 10 members and associated members of Rugby Africa and 16 new countries collaborating with Rugby Africa.



