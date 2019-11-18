Global Enteral Syringes Market: About this market This enteral syringes market analysis considers sales from both disposable syringes and reusable syringes products. Our study also finds the sales of enteral syringes in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW.

In 2018, the disposable syringes segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of product launches, regulatory updates, and the growing concerns related to infections in patients will play a significant role in the disposable syringes segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global enteral syringes market report looks at factors such as increasing prevalence of critical care conditions, product launches, and increasing M&A activities. However, safety concerns related to enteral feeding, lack of skilled nurses and advanced infrastructure in developing countries, and limited reimbursement for enteral nutrition and presence of substitute products may hamper the growth of the enteral syringes industry over the forecast period.



Global Enteral Syringes Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of critical care conditions

The prevalence of critical care conditions such as head and neck cancer, preterm births, (LBW) infants, motor neuron disease, multiple sclerosis. stroke, head injury, and psychiatric diseases are increasing globally, which is rising the demand for enteral feeding products. This, in turn, is likely to drive the adoption of enteral syringes. The growing number of head and neck cancer cases is likely to augment the demand for enteral feeding as patients with oral cancer cannot swallow food, which will drive the growth of the global enteral syringes market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness about enteral feeding in critical care conditions

There is an increase in the demand for enteral feeding products due to the increasing incidence of head injuries, multiple sclerosis, head and neck cancer, and preterm births. The increasing prevalence of psychiatric diseases and motor neuron diseases is also driving the adoption of enteral feeding products in healthcare units. Non-profit organizations, such as Feeding Tube Awareness Foundation, and product manufacturers are conducting various campaigns to raise awareness about the safety of enteral feeding in infants and adults. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global enteral syringes market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enteral syringes manufacturers, that include Amsino International Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., GBUK Group Ltd., Medela AG, Terumo Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the enteral syringes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

