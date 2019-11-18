Perforating Gun market worldwide is projected to grow by US$211. 9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 6%. Wireline Conveyed Casing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Perforating Gun Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799332/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$142.5 Million by the year 2025, Wireline Conveyed Casing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wireline Conveyed Casing will reach a market size of US$3.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$56.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Baker Hughes, a GE company; CJSC NTF PerfoTech; Core Laboratories; DYNAenergetics GmbH & Co. KG; FHE USA LLC; Halliburton; Hunting Plc; National Oilwell Varco, Inc.; Oiltech Services Pte Ltd.; Promperforator OOO; Schlumberger Ltd.; Shaanxi FYPE Rigid Machinery Co., Ltd.; Tassaroli S.A.; Weatherford International Ltd.; Yellow Jacket Oil Tool





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799332/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Perforating Gun Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Perforating Gun Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Perforating Gun Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Perforating Gun Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Up to 3000ft (Depth) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Up to 3000ft (Depth) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Up to 3000ft (Depth) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: 3000-8000ft (Depth) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: 3000-8000ft (Depth) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: 3000-8000ft (Depth) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Above 8000ft (Depth) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Above 8000ft (Depth) Global Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Above 8000ft (Depth) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Wireline Conveyed Casing (Gun Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Wireline Conveyed Casing (Gun Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Wireline Conveyed Casing (Gun Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 16: Through Tubing Hollow Carrier (Gun Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Through Tubing Hollow Carrier (Gun Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 18: Through Tubing Hollow Carrier (Gun Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Through Tubing Strip (Gun Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Through Tubing Strip (Gun Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Through Tubing Strip (Gun Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 22: Tubing Conveyed Perforating (Gun Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018

to 2025

Table 23: Tubing Conveyed Perforating (Gun Type) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Tubing Conveyed Perforating (Gun Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Horizontal (Well Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Horizontal (Well Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Horizontal (Well Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Vertical (Well Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Vertical (Well Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Vertical (Well Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: High Pressure (Well Pressure) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: High Pressure (Well Pressure) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: High Pressure (Well Pressure) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 34: Low Pressure (Well Pressure) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Low Pressure (Well Pressure) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Low Pressure (Well Pressure) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Perforating Gun Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 37: United States Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Perforating Gun Market in the United States by Depth:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown

by Depth: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Gun Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Perforating Gun Market in the United States by Gun

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown

by Gun Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Well Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Perforating Gun Market in the United States by Well

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown

by Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Perforating Gun Market in the United States by Well

Pressure: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown

by Well Pressure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian Perforating Gun Historic Market Review by

Depth in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 51: Perforating Gun Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Depth for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Canadian Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Gun Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Perforating Gun Historic Market Review by

Gun Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 54: Perforating Gun Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Gun Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Canadian Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Well Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Perforating Gun Historic Market Review by

Well Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 57: Perforating Gun Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Well Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Canadian Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Canadian Perforating Gun Historic Market Review by

Well Pressure in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 60: Perforating Gun Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Well Pressure for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Market for Perforating Gun: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Perforating Gun Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Perforating Gun Market Share Analysis by

Depth: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Market for Perforating Gun: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Gun Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Perforating Gun Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Gun Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Perforating Gun Market Share Analysis by Gun

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Market for Perforating Gun: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Well Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Perforating Gun Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Well Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Japanese Perforating Gun Market Share Analysis by

Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Japanese Market for Perforating Gun: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Perforating Gun Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: Japanese Perforating Gun Market Share Analysis by

Well Pressure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 73: Chinese Perforating Gun Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Depth: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Perforating Gun Market by Depth: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Chinese Perforating Gun Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Gun Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Gun Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Perforating Gun Market by Gun Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Chinese Perforating Gun Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Well Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Chinese Perforating Gun Market by Well Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Chinese Perforating Gun Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Well Pressure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Well Pressure: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Perforating Gun Market by Well Pressure:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Perforating Gun Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 85: European Perforating Gun Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 86: Perforating Gun Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: European Perforating Gun Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: European Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2018-2025

Table 89: Perforating Gun Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Depth: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: European Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown by

Depth: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: European Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Gun Type: 2018-2025

Table 92: Perforating Gun Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Gun Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: European Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown by

Gun Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: European Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Well Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Perforating Gun Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Well Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: European Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown by

Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: European Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure: 2018-2025

Table 98: Perforating Gun Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Well Pressure: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: European Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown by

Well Pressure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 100: Perforating Gun Market in France by Depth: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: French Perforating Gun Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Depth: 2009-2017

Table 102: French Perforating Gun Market Share Analysis by

Depth: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Perforating Gun Market in France by Gun Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: French Perforating Gun Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Gun Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: French Perforating Gun Market Share Analysis by Gun

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Perforating Gun Market in France by Well Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: French Perforating Gun Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: French Perforating Gun Market Share Analysis by Well

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Perforating Gun Market in France by Well Pressure:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: French Perforating Gun Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Well Pressure: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Perforating Gun Market Share Analysis by Well

Pressure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 112: Perforating Gun Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: German Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Depth: 2009-2017

Table 114: German Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown by

Depth: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Perforating Gun Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Gun Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: German Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Gun Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: German Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown by Gun

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Perforating Gun Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Well Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: German Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: German Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown by

Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Perforating Gun Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: German Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Well Pressure: 2009-2017

Table 123: German Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown by

Well Pressure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 124: Italian Perforating Gun Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Depth: 2009-2017

Table 126: Italian Perforating Gun Market by Depth: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Italian Perforating Gun Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Gun Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Gun Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Italian Perforating Gun Market by Gun Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Italian Perforating Gun Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Well Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Italian Perforating Gun Market by Well Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Italian Perforating Gun Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Well Pressure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Well Pressure: 2009-2017

Table 135: Italian Perforating Gun Market by Well Pressure:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Perforating Gun: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Perforating Gun Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: United Kingdom Perforating Gun Market Share Analysis

by Depth: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Perforating Gun: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Gun Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Perforating Gun Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Gun Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: United Kingdom Perforating Gun Market Share Analysis

by Gun Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Perforating Gun: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Well Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Perforating Gun Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Well Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 144: United Kingdom Perforating Gun Market Share Analysis

by Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Perforating Gun: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Well

Pressure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Perforating Gun Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: United Kingdom Perforating Gun Market Share Analysis

by Well Pressure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 148: Spanish Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Spanish Perforating Gun Historic Market Review by

Depth in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 150: Perforating Gun Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Depth for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Spanish Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Gun Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Spanish Perforating Gun Historic Market Review by

Gun Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 153: Perforating Gun Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Gun Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Spanish Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Well Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Spanish Perforating Gun Historic Market Review by

Well Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 156: Perforating Gun Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Well Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 157: Spanish Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Spanish Perforating Gun Historic Market Review by

Well Pressure in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 159: Perforating Gun Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Well Pressure for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 160: Russian Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Perforating Gun Market in Russia by Depth: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 162: Russian Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown by

Depth: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Russian Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Gun Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Perforating Gun Market in Russia by Gun Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 165: Russian Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown by

Gun Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Russian Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Well Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Perforating Gun Market in Russia by Well Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 168: Russian Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown by

Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Russian Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Perforating Gun Market in Russia by Well Pressure: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 171: Russian Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown by

Well Pressure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 172: Rest of Europe Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2018-2025

Table 173: Perforating Gun Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Depth: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Rest of Europe Perforating Gun Market Share

Breakdown by Depth: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Rest of Europe Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Gun Type: 2018-2025

Table 176: Perforating Gun Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Gun Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Rest of Europe Perforating Gun Market Share

Breakdown by Gun Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Rest of Europe Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Well Type: 2018-2025

Table 179: Perforating Gun Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Well Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Rest of Europe Perforating Gun Market Share

Breakdown by Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Rest of Europe Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure: 2018-2025

Table 182: Perforating Gun Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Well Pressure: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Europe Perforating Gun Market Share

Breakdown by Well Pressure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Asia-Pacific Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 185: Perforating Gun Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Asia-Pacific Perforating Gun Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Perforating Gun Market in Asia-Pacific by Depth:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Asia-Pacific Perforating Gun Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2009-2017

Table 189: Asia-Pacific Perforating Gun Market Share Analysis

by Depth: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Perforating Gun Market in Asia-Pacific by Gun Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 191: Asia-Pacific Perforating Gun Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Gun Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Asia-Pacific Perforating Gun Market Share Analysis

by Gun Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Perforating Gun Market in Asia-Pacific by Well Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 194: Asia-Pacific Perforating Gun Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Asia-Pacific Perforating Gun Market Share Analysis

by Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Perforating Gun Market in Asia-Pacific by Well

Pressure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Asia-Pacific Perforating Gun Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure: 2009-2017

Table 198: Asia-Pacific Perforating Gun Market Share Analysis

by Well Pressure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 199: Perforating Gun Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Australian Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2009-2017

Table 201: Australian Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown by

Depth: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Perforating Gun Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Gun Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Australian Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Gun Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Australian Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown by

Gun Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Perforating Gun Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Well Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Australian Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Australian Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown by

Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Perforating Gun Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Australian Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure: 2009-2017

Table 210: Australian Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown by

Well Pressure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 211: Indian Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Indian Perforating Gun Historic Market Review by

Depth in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 213: Perforating Gun Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Depth for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 214: Indian Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Gun Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Indian Perforating Gun Historic Market Review by Gun

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 216: Perforating Gun Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Gun Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 217: Indian Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Well Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Indian Perforating Gun Historic Market Review by

Well Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 219: Perforating Gun Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Well Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 220: Indian Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Indian Perforating Gun Historic Market Review by

Well Pressure in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 222: Perforating Gun Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Well Pressure for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 223: Perforating Gun Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 224: South Korean Perforating Gun Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2009-2017

Table 225: Perforating Gun Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Depth: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Perforating Gun Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Gun Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 227: South Korean Perforating Gun Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Gun Type: 2009-2017

Table 228: Perforating Gun Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Gun Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Perforating Gun Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Well Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 230: South Korean Perforating Gun Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 231: Perforating Gun Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Perforating Gun Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: South Korean Perforating Gun Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure: 2009-2017

Table 234: Perforating Gun Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Well Pressure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 235: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Perforating Gun:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: Perforating Gun Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period

2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Asia-Pacific Perforating Gun Market Share

Analysis by Depth: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Perforating Gun:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Gun

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 239: Perforating Gun Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Gun Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 240: Rest of Asia-Pacific Perforating Gun Market Share

Analysis by Gun Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Perforating Gun:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Well

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 242: Perforating Gun Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Well Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 243: Rest of Asia-Pacific Perforating Gun Market Share

Analysis by Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Perforating Gun:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Well

Pressure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 245: Perforating Gun Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific Perforating Gun Market Share

Analysis by Well Pressure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 247: Latin American Perforating Gun Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 248: Perforating Gun Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 249: Latin American Perforating Gun Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 250: Latin American Perforating Gun Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2009-2017

Table 252: Latin American Perforating Gun Market by Depth:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 253: Latin American Perforating Gun Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Gun Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Gun Type: 2009-2017

Table 255: Latin American Perforating Gun Market by Gun Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 256: Latin American Perforating Gun Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Well Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 257: Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 258: Latin American Perforating Gun Market by Well Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 259: Latin American Perforating Gun Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure for the Period

2018-2025

Table 260: Perforating Gun Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure: 2009-2017

Table 261: Latin American Perforating Gun Market by Well

Pressure: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 262: Argentinean Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2018-2025

Table 263: Perforating Gun Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Depth: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Argentinean Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown

by Depth: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Argentinean Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Gun Type: 2018-2025

Table 266: Perforating Gun Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Gun Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 267: Argentinean Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown

by Gun Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 268: Argentinean Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Well Type: 2018-2025

Table 269: Perforating Gun Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Well Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 270: Argentinean Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown

by Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 271: Argentinean Perforating Gun Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Well Pressure: 2018-2025

Table 272: Perforating Gun Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Well Pressure: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 273: Argentinean Perforating Gun Market Share Breakdown

by Well Pressure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 274: Perforating Gun Market in Brazil by Depth: Estimates



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799332/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.