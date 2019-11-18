Smart Syringe Market by Product Type (Auto Disable, Active Safety, and Passive Safety), Application (Drug Delivery, Vaccination, and Blood Specimen Collection), Age Group (Pediatric and Adult), and End User, (Hospitals and HMOs, Diabetic Patients, Family Practices, and Psychiatrics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

The global smart syringe market was valued at $5,737 million in 2017, and is estimated to garner $13,792 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Smart syringes are designed with features to offer protection from needle stick injuries, blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis C virus (HCV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and life-threatening infections. They cater to several applications that include vaccination, drug delivery, and blood specimen collection. Smart syringes are of various types, which include auto disable (AD) syringes, passive safety syringes, and active safety syringes are used depending on the nature of application. Active safety syringes are the most common type of smart syringes used across all healthcare sectors, whereas, auto disable (AD) syringes are the most popular syringes used for vaccination purpose.



The industry is driven by increase in needle stick injuries, high prevalence of blood-borne transmission such as hepatitis B, C, HIV through improper injection practices, growth in adoption of safety syringes, and surge in technological advancements. In addition, the WHO mandate to switch to smart syringes to ensure safe injection practices is a major factor that boosts the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with smart syringes, especially passive safety syringes, low awareness in developing economies, and alternative drug delivery methods are expected to impede the market growth. The global smart syringes market volume is projected to reach 15.8 billion units by 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 during the forecast period.



The global smart syringe market is segmented based on product type, application, age group, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into auto disable (AD) syringes, active safety syringes, and passive safety syringes. Based on application, the market is classified into drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. Based on age group, the market is bifurcated into pediatric and adult. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals and HMOs, diabetic patients, family practices, psychiatrics, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities.



Market estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.



The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to product type, application, age group, end user, and region.



In-depth analysis based on region helps understand the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.



The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.



By Product Type

Auto disable syringes



Active safety syringes



Passive safety syringes



By Application

Drug delivery



Vaccination



Blood specimen collection



By Age Group

Pediatric



Adult



By End User

Hospitals and HMOs



Diabetic patients



Family practices (Physicians)



Psychiatrics



Others



By Region

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



Japan



China



India



Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA



