Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market by Procedure (Cruciate Ligament Tear, Patellar Luxation, Hip Dysplasia, Elbow Dysplasia, Bone Fracture, and Osteoarthritis Management), and Animal Type (Dog, Cat and Other Animal Types): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025

Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Overview :



Animals suffer from various orthopedic conditions such as cruciate ligament tear, hip dysplasia, elbow dysplasia, bone fractures and others. These affect the bones, joints, and tissues, which could result in abnormal movement, instability, and lameness. The treatment of these conditions in severe cases requires surgical procedures, implants, or the pain reducing drugs.



The global veterinary orthopedic treatment market was valued at $94,708 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $153,612 million at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in ownership of companion animals, growth in demand for pet insurance, rise in animal healthcare expenditure, and surge in cases of obesity in pets drive the growth of the veterinary orthopedic treatment market. However, lack of animal health awareness and high cost of surgeries are expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, advancement in therapeutic and diagnostic products and no requirement of government approvals for veterinary devices are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key players.



The global veterinary orthopedic treatment market is segmented into procedure, animal type and region. Based on procedure, the market is categorized into cruciate ligament tear, patellar luxation, hip dysplasia, elbow dysplasia, bone fracture, and osteoarthritis management. Based on animal type, the market is differentiated into dog, cat, and other animal types. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits for Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market :



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global veterinary orthopedic treatment market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.



A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.



Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on global and regional scales are provided.



The profiles of key players and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.



Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Key Market Segments :



By Procedure

Cruciate Ligament Tear



Patellar Luxation



Hip Dysplasia



Elbow Dysplasia



Bone Fracture



Osteoarthritis Management



By Animal Type

Dog



Cat



Other Animal Types



By Region

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Taiwan



Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Brazil



Turkey



Venezuela



Saudi Arabia



Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Adobe Animal Hospital



Allandale Veterinary Hospital



Boca Park Animal Hospital



Broadleys Veterinary Hospital



Goddard Veterinary Group



Mars, Incorporated



Northwest Veterinary Specialists



The Animal Medical Center



School of Veterinary Medicine (University of Pennsylvania)



Upper Canada Animal Hospital



LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report, however can be included on request)

Airpark Animal Hospital



Adams Animal Hospital



Palo Verde Animal Hospital

