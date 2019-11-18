Biochips Market by Product (DNA Chip, Protein Chip, Lab-on-a-chip, and Others), Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture, and Others), and End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Biochip is a miniaturized medical device, which performs several biochemical reactions. This device is a collection of microarrays or micro-test strips that are arranged on the surface of chip, and are meant to perform multiple tests simultaneously. Biochip is extremely small in size ranging from 2 inches to 12 inches. These chips can perform various biotechnology applications such as decoding genes and searching for contaminations in the sample in a few seconds.



The global biochips market was valued at $9,037 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $21,419 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025. Factors such as rise in prevalence of various life-threatening diseases increases the demand for disease diagnostics, which in turn drives the growth of the global biochips market. Moreover, rise in adoption of personalized medicines and presence of large geriatric population boost the market growth. However, lack of knowledge related to biochips and their high cost of hamper the market growth. Conversely, huge untapped potential in the emerging countries, such as China and India, and rise in R&D investment as well as government funding are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players.



The global biochips market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is divided into DNA chip, protein chip, lab-on-a-chip, and others. By application, it is categorized into drug discovery & development, disease diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, agriculture, and other applications. On the basis of end user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostics centers, academic & research institutes, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global biochips market along with current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.



Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.



Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.



Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.



By Product

DNA Chip



Protein Chip



Lab-on-a-chip



Others



By Application

Drug Discovery & Development



Disease Diagnostics



Genomics



Proteomics



Agriculture



Others



By End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies



Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers



Academic & Research Institutes



Others



By Region

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

bioMérieux SA



Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG



Fluidigm Corporation



HORIBA, Ltd.



Illumina, Inc.



PerkinElmer, Inc.



QIAGEN N.V.



Randox Laboratories Ltd.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Micronit Microfluidics BV



OriGene Technologies, Inc.



ANALIS sa/nv



AMS Alliance



Dynamic Biosensors GmbH

