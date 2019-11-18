Electrosurgery Devices Market by Type {Electrosurgery Generators, Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories [Electrosurgery Instruments (Bipolar Instruments, and Monopolar Instruments) and Electrosurgery Accessories (Patient Return Electrodes or Dispersive Electrodes, Cords, Cables, and Adapters, and Others)], Argon & Smoke Management Systems}, and Application (General Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Urologic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025

Electrosurgery Devices Market Overview :



Electrosurgery refers to the use of high-frequency electric current during surgical procedures for coagulation, fulguration as well as cutting of tissues. Electrosurgery devices enable the surgeons to make precise cuts with controlled blood loss.



The global electrosurgery devices market was valued at $2,591 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,784 million at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025. The growth of the electrosurgery devices market is driven by rise in number of surgical procedures globally, large pool of geriatric population, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements. However, implementation of stringent government regulations for product approval is expected to hamper the market growth.



The electrosurgery devices market is segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into electrosurgery generators, electrosurgery instruments & accessories, and argon & smoke management systems. The electrosurgery instruments & accessories segment is further bifurcated into electrosurgery equipment (bipolar electrosurgery instruments and monopolar electrosurgery instruments) and electrosurgery accessories (patient return electrodes, cords, cables, adapters, and others). Applications covered in the study include general surgery, gynecology surgery, urologic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery, and others. Based on region, North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



Key Benefits for Electrosurgery Devices Market :



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global electrosurgery devices market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.



A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.



Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.



Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.



Electrosurgery Devices Key Market Segments :



By Product

Electrosurgery Generators



Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories



Electrosurgery Instruments



Bipolar Instruments



Advanced Vessel Sealing Instruments



Bipolar Forceps



Monopolar Instruments



Electrosurgery Pencils



Electrosurgery Electrodes



Suction Coagulators



Monopolar Forceps



Electrosurgery Accessories



Patient Return Electrodes or Dispersive Electrodes



Cords, Cables, and Adapters



Others



Argon and Smoke Management Systems



By Application

General Surgery



Gynecology Surgery



Urologic Surgery



Orthopedic Surgery



Cardiovascular Surgery



Cosmetic Surgery



Neurosurgery



Other Applications



By Region

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



Japan



China



India



Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Latin America



Middle East



Africa



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

B. Braun Melsungen AG



Boston Scientific Corporation



Bovie Medical Corporation



BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG



CONMED Corporation



Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH



Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon US, LLC.)



Medtronic Plc.



Olympus Corporation



Smith & Nephew Plc.



LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Megadyne Medical Products Inc.



KLS Martin Group



Utah Medical Products, Inc

