The global electrosurgery devices market was valued at $2,591 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,784 million at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025
Electrosurgery Devices Market Overview :
Electrosurgery refers to the use of high-frequency electric current during surgical procedures for coagulation, fulguration as well as cutting of tissues. Electrosurgery devices enable the surgeons to make precise cuts with controlled blood loss.
The global electrosurgery devices market was valued at $2,591 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,784 million at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025. The growth of the electrosurgery devices market is driven by rise in number of surgical procedures globally, large pool of geriatric population, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements. However, implementation of stringent government regulations for product approval is expected to hamper the market growth.
The electrosurgery devices market is segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into electrosurgery generators, electrosurgery instruments & accessories, and argon & smoke management systems. The electrosurgery instruments & accessories segment is further bifurcated into electrosurgery equipment (bipolar electrosurgery instruments and monopolar electrosurgery instruments) and electrosurgery accessories (patient return electrodes, cords, cables, adapters, and others). Applications covered in the study include general surgery, gynecology surgery, urologic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery, and others. Based on region, North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
Key Benefits for Electrosurgery Devices Market :
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global electrosurgery devices market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.
Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Electrosurgery Devices Key Market Segments :
By Product
Electrosurgery Generators
Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories
Electrosurgery Instruments
Bipolar Instruments
Advanced Vessel Sealing Instruments
Bipolar Forceps
Monopolar Instruments
Electrosurgery Pencils
Electrosurgery Electrodes
Suction Coagulators
Monopolar Forceps
Electrosurgery Accessories
Patient Return Electrodes or Dispersive Electrodes
Cords, Cables, and Adapters
Others
Argon and Smoke Management Systems
By Application
General Surgery
Gynecology Surgery
Urologic Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Cardiovascular Surgery
Cosmetic Surgery
Neurosurgery
Other Applications
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Boston Scientific Corporation
Bovie Medical Corporation
BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG
CONMED Corporation
Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH
Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon US, LLC.)
Medtronic Plc.
Olympus Corporation
Smith & Nephew Plc.
LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)
Megadyne Medical Products Inc.
KLS Martin Group
Utah Medical Products, Inc
