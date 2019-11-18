Bioinformatics: Technologies and Global Markets

Report Scope: The scope of the study encompasses the global bioinformatics market based on geography, category and application. It provides a detailed analysis of recent advances in omic technologies and examines their impact on the bioinformatics market.

It discusses the ways in which bioinformatics has been utilized by the pharma and biotech industries to streamline the research and development (R&D) process and improve efficiencies. It provides a detailed analysis of the leading countries, companies and technologies that will drive the field forward.



Summary

Bioinformatics is the science of managing, analyzing, storing and merging biological data using advanced computing techniques.It requires a multidisciplinary approach and draws information from different disciplines to make vast, diverse and complex life science data more understandable and useful.



The rapid growth in raw data generation and advances in IT software and infrastructure have enabled researchers to integrate disparate datasets in order to decipher complex biological processes and develop predictive models of disease, for the purposes of identifying and validating novel biomarkers and developing precision medicines.



The global bioinformatics market was estimated to be worth REDACTED in 2017, and it is forecast to increase to REDACTED by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED. It attracts considerable funding from governments, and it is driven by applications across many sectors, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical agriculture, food safety, chemical and manufacturing.



Reasons for Doing This Study

Since scientists unraveled the blueprint of the human genome more than 10 years ago, they have been exploring new ways to utilize “omic” data to understand more complex diseases.Researchers are eager to analyze as many different types of data as possible to gain a better understanding of what is happening at the cellular and molecular levels.



Service providers have developed new analytical tools and IT infrastructures to enable scientists to interrogate complex data sources and quickly and efficiently disseminate information for better decision-making to achieve this goal.



More recently, improvements in cloud computing capabilities, advances in data analysis software services and the growth of NGS technologies have helped to expand the evaluation of available datasets, allowing researchers to build systems biology models of various diseases.

