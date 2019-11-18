The global pheromones market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2019 to 2025

The global pheromones market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2. 4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5. 7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 15. 3%. The growing adoption of organic agriculture and sustainable farming practices coupled with the increasing demand for high-value crops such as fruits & nuts drives the growth in the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pheromones Market in Agriculture by Crop Type, Function, Mode of Application, Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144547/?utm_source=GNW





Fruits & nuts are projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Fruits & nuts accounted for the largest pheromones market share in 2018. This is owing to the growing export demand for fresh fruits from countries such as China, India, Argentina, Spain, and Mexico, which is also a key driver for the increase in the usage of pheromone products in this region. At a global level, consumers are shifting focusing towards consuming exotic organic nuts and tropical fruits which has also aided the growth of this market



The sex pheromones segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By type, the pheromones industry is categorized as sex pheromones, aggregation pheromones, and others, which include alarm pheromones, trail pheromones, and host marking pheromones. With the growing demand for controlling the pest population, and reduce insecticide sprays; the need for adoption of sex pheromones would help in controlling both male and female pest population.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the pheromones market.



In 2019, North America is estimated to account for the largest market. Countries such as the US and Canada are among the major pheromone producers in the world. The region is also a host to some leading players in the pheromones business such as Suterra LLC (US) and Russell IPM (US) Corteva Agriscience (US)



Break-up of Primaries

• By Manufacturers (Designation): Managers & Executives - 60%, Junior level employees - 20%, and Managing Directors - 20%

• By Company (Designation) : CXOs – 30%, Managers - 50%, and Executives - 20%

• By Country: US – 20%, India – 55%, Indonesia – 20%, China – 5%



Leading players profiled in this report

• BASF (Germany)

• Suterra LLC (US)

• Russell IPM (US)

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan)

• Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)

• Isagro Group (Italy)

• Biobest Group NV (Belgium)

• ISCA Technologies (US)

• Trécé Inc. (US)

• Bedoukian Research, Inc (US)

• Pherobank B.V (Netherlands)

• Certis Europe BV (Netherlands)

• Bioline Agrisciences Ltd (UK)

• Bio Controle (Brazil)

• ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd (India)

• Sumi Agro France (France)

• SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L. (Spain)

• Laboratorios Agrochem, S.L. (Spain)

• Novagrica (Greece)

• International Pheromone Systems (UK)



Research Coverage

This report segments the seed market based on type, crop type, function, mode of application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the pheromones industry, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the pheromones market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the pheromones market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144547/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.