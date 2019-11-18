The global grant management software market size is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 1.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5%

during the forecast period. The grant management software market is driven by various factors, such as reducing administrative time and costs, automating report creations and managing complex budgets and performance.

However, the integration of grant management solutions with existing communication systems can hinder the growth of the market.



Among grant management software functions, application tracking segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Application tracking helps organizations that receive funds to keep track of grant-related tasks and submit the results to the respective grantors.These tasks mainly include creating and maintaining award documentation, formulating budgets, and ensuring that the funds are utilized in adherence with grantor compliance.



Varied end users around the globe are formulating grant management strategies that will help them to manage the entire lifecycle of grants.



Web platform segment to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

The grant management software can be used to develop web-based applications and mobile applications.Web-based applications have several benefits, such as they run on web browsers, and there is no need to create multiple applications for various platforms.



Moreover, web-based applications can be used on any browser, regardless of the Operating System (OS) on which the browser is running.



APAC to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for grant management software and services.Grant management software enables an organization to fine-tune the grant process so that it can align perfectly with the journey of prospects.



The APAC region is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities during the forecast period.China, Japan, and Australia have emerged as undisputed leaders in the grant management software market.



Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the grant management software market.

• By company type: Tier 1 – 15%, Tier 2 – 42%, and Tier 3 – 43%

• By designation: C-level – 62%, Director-level – 20%, and Others – 18%

• By region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, MEA– 5% and Latin America- 5%



Major vendors offering grant management software and services across the globe include

WizeHive (US), Submittable (US), Oracle (US), Workday (US), Salesforce (US), eCivis (US), Benevity (Canada), SmarterSelect (US), Foundant Technologies (US), Blackbaud (US), Sage (England), SurveyMonkey(Canada), Fluxx (US), Award Force (Australia), Evalto (Spain), Fluent Technology (UK), HTC Global Services (US), ZoomGrants (US), CyberGrants (US) and Altum (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the grant management software market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research coverage

The market study covers the grant management software market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, namely, component (solution and services), functions, deployment type, organization size, end-users, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall grant management software market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

