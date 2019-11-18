Gold recovery continues at Santa Elena mine

/EIN News/ -- CABORCA, Mexico, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) confirmed that leaching commenced 11/12/2019 at its Santa Elena mine located in Caborca, Mexico. Initial returns showed .48gpt but slowed due to improper Ph control. To mitigate this problem the company installed an automated Ph/Cyanide aeration control pumping system which was tested and worked as expected. Gold recovery has resumed as well as additional mining of new mineralized material from the Lucky Strike open pit. Mexus President Paul Thompson states this recent correction will allow for a substantial increase in gold recovery from the 1.8gpt Au head ore.



About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com .

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960



Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.



