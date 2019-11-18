Equinor ASA: Ex dividend

/EIN News/ -- From 18 November 2019, the shares in Equinor (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) will be traded ex dividend at USD 0.26.

Record date is 19 November 2019.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



