MPLA Vice-President calls on militants for discipline

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 17 - MPLA vice-president Luísa Damião Saturday in Cazenga district, Luanda said that the country is going through difficult times that require discipline, coherence and commitment from the militants and society.,

Speaking in a mass political act marking the 44th anniversary of national independence, 11 November, she said that this commitment to the Motherland must be in the unity and cohesion of party structures at all levels to meet the challenges.

Luísa Damião spoke of the need to increasingly strengthen the insertion of the party in society, stressing that party militants must be attentive and always elevate the action of making politics, in a hard work guided by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

These efforts, she said, aim to improve the situation of the country, looking to the future with confidence and optimism.

The partisan official said that in the short, medium or long term, there will be more electricity, clean water, health, education, strong entrepreneurs, a robust economy and swift justice in the country.

she said that in the light of calls from the Head of State, MPLA militants should be the first to scrutinize public servants to combat bad practices.

