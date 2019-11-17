OIAC sponsors White House Rally to Support Iran’s Rising Protests in Over 75 Cities

White House Rally to Support Iran’s Rising Protests in Over 75 Cities

Members of the Iranian American communities of DC Metropolitan area will hold a rally to support #IranProtests, across from the White House on 11/17,2019.

"Khamenei your end is near, be afraid", "Down with dictators, Down with Khamenei, Down with Rouhani", "We will stand to the end", and "Neither Gaza nor Lebanon, we give our lives for Iran." " — Iranian Protesters

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the Iranian American communities of DC Metropolitan area will hold a rally across from the White House to declare their full support for the anti-regime protests sweeping Iran, and call on the International community to stand with the people of Iran as they stand for freedom.

WHEN: Sunday, November 17, 2019; 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: The White House, 1600 Penn Ave., NW, Washington, DC

ORGANIZER: Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC)

CONTACT: Dr. Majid Sadeghpour, media@oiac.org; 202-559-9232

BACKGROUND: The latest nationwide anti-regime protests in Iran which began on November 15, has so far reached over 75 cities and continues to grow fiercely. The protests began over government-imposed gas price hikes up to 3 fold, but have quickly become political, targeting the regime’s leadership and its symbols and calling for the change of the regime.

Protesters are chanting: “Khamenei your end is near, be afraid”, “Down with dictators, Down with Khamenei, Down with Rouhani”, “We will stand to the end”, and “Neither Gaza nor Lebanon, we give our lives for Iran.”

