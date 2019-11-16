Angola and Bulgaria sign Bilateral Consultations Memorandum

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 16 - Angola and Bulgaria signed this Friday in Luanda, a Common Declaration of Intent to sign visa exemption agreements on diplomatic and service passports and a Memorandum of Understanding on Bilateral Consultations.,

The Consultation Memorandum will provide for technical prospecting visits by delegations from both countries, training of staff in specific areas and business exchanges with potential Angolan and Bulgarian investors.

The signatories of the documents were Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto and Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

The signing of the documents took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX), in Luanda, at the end of official talks between the two countries.

At the opening of official talks, Minister Manuel Augusto considered it imperative to revitalize the friendship and cooperation ties between the two states, begun in 1976 but forged during the armed struggle for national liberation.

He recalled that after proclaiming its independence, Angola needed to assert itself as a sovereign state and invest in the training of its staff, and it was in this political scenario that the two countries forged their cooperation specifically in the education and health sectors.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.