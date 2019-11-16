/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:



William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH)

The investigation concerns whether William Lyon and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of William Lyon to Taylor Morrison Home Corporation. If you are a William Lyon shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/william-lyon-homes-wlh-stock-merger-taylor-morrison/ .

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN)

The investigation concerns whether Cision and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Cision to an affiliate of Platinum Equity for $10.00 per share. If you are a Cision shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cision-ltd-cisn-stock-merger-platinum-equity/ .

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX)

The investigation concerns whether Ra Pharmaceuticals and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Ra Pharmaceuticals to UCB S.A. for $48.00 per share. If you are a Ra Pharmaceuticals shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/ra-pharmaceuticals-inc-rarx-stock-merger-ucb/ .

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD)

The investigation concerns whether Tech Data and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Tech Data to an affiliate of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $130.00 per share. If you are a Tech Data shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/tech-data-corporation-tecd-stock-merger-apollo/ .

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

