President João Lourenço congratulates new UNITA leader

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 16 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, congratulated last Friday, the UNITA elected president, Adalberto da Costa Júnior.,

From his Twitter account, the Head of State wishes that “this election represents the strengthening of opposition for the democracy benefit”.

The 57-year old politician who replaces Isaías Samakuva, was elected with 594 votes (53,4 per cent), becoming the third president of Angola biggest opposition party. The first one was Jonas Savimbi.

