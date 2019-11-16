Bulgaria wants to invest in Angola

ANGOLA, November 16 - Luanda -Bulgaria intends to invest in Angola in communication and information technology, agriculture, food industry, livestock and medicine sectors, announced last Friday, in Luanda, the Bulgarian deputy prime minister for Judicial Reform, Ekaterina Zaharieva. ,

The Bulgarian official, who is on her official working visit to the country, was talking to the press after an audience with the Angolan President, João Lourenço.

Ekaterina Zaharieva who is also the Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs said that during the audience, she discussed with the Angolan Head of State the level of cooperation between both countries.

According to the minister, the Bulgarian government intends to boost the cooperation relations, at the moment that this European country has strong economic potential and streamlined efficient commercial system.

“We are investing in Africa, as our business people are focused on searching for partnership towards the African investment, a continent of many opportunities”, she emphasized.

Also on Friday the Head of State, João Lourenço received a message from his counterpart from Comoros Union, Azali Assoumani, whose massage was not revealed.

The massage was given by the Comoros Foreign Affairs Minister, Souef Mohamed, as the special envoy of the President of that East African country, which two years ago joined the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

Issues related to peace, security and stability in Southern region were analysed at the meeting.

