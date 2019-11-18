CSA Balloons Offers Custom Balloons Packages for Annual Meetings and Christmas Corporate Parties

Custom Balloon Decorations Custom balloon decorations are perfect for annual meetings. Custom balloons are great promotional tools at events

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CSA Balloons now offers custom balloon packages for the holiday season.While studies have shown that the success of the annual Christmas party will influence the average employee’s general experience and view about working at a given company, many businesses opt to treat their cherished employees to a night out for the holidays. This is what inspired CSA Balloons to offer custom balloon packages for the holiday season. “Custom balloons are great tools to use at Christmas parties. Balloons are perfect to decorate or distribute at corporate parties or even annual meetings, and they are extremely cost effective.” mentions Csaba Laviolette, President and Founder of CSA Balloons.With packages starting at $115 for 12” custom printed balloons and $190 for giant 36” custom printed balloons, the folks at CSA are positive their clients will find the combination they need for their corporate holiday celebrations this year.Custom Balloons That Can Fill a Tall OrderHaving recently celebrated their 20th year of custom balloon printing , the people at CSA Balloons know how to capture the essence of any company’s culture. Their proprietary screen printed technology, modern facilities and expert staff make CSA the right choice for any kind of custom printed balloon requirement. “Some of the most successful companies in the world have chosen CSA Balloons to create custom logo balloons that reflect their business standards and brand.”, mentions Laviolette. Known to be the leading custom balloon printer in North-America, CSA’s client roster certainly speaks for itself; they have printed custom logo balloons for mega brands like Coca Cola, McDonald’s, Nike and L’Oréal, to name a few.Outstanding Service And Impeccable Custom PrintingCSA Balloons has a reputation for offering outstanding service and for being extremely flexible. The company offers 24H service and same day 12H rush service for all those last minute ideas. Their prices also include a professional custom 1 or 2 sided balloon design. Finally, they are the only custom balloon printer in North-America to offer multi-unit delivery, for bigger companies hosting parties in more than one city, and expert installation services completed by local certified balloon artists.All CSA balloons are made from 100% natural and biodegradable latex, which makes their product all the more interesting for businesses big and small.



