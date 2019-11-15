SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CETV, CARB, AYR, and WLH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NYSE: CETV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQGS: CETV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of PPF Group N.V. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CETV shareholders will receive $4.58 in cash for each CETV share that they own. If you own CETV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/central-european-media-enterprises-ltd/

Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by OpenText Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CARB shareholders will receive $23.00 for each CARB share that they own. If you own CARB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/carbonite-inc/

Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Marubeni Corp and Mizuho Leasing Co. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, AYR shareholders will receive $32.00 in cash for each AYR share that they own. If you own AYR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/aircastle-limited/

William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) (“TMHC”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WLH shareholders will receive 0.80 shares of TMHC and $2.50 in cash for each WLH share that they own, representing consideration of $19.86 based on TMHC’s November 6, 2019 trading price of $21.70. If you own WLH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/william-lyon-homes/



