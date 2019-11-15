UPDATE: The Steadman Clinic Announces Strategic Affiliation

Transaction enables Steadman to execute on its growth plan and continue to build on its already preeminent position within the orthopaedic field

/EIN News/ -- Vail, Colorado, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steadman Clinic, a world-renowned integrated orthopaedic and sports medicine practice, today announced a strategic practice affiliation with Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP), the holding company for The Orthopaedic Institute (TOI) and other affiliated practices.

The Steadman Clinic’s existing leadership team, brand and offices—which are located in Vail, Frisco and Edwards—will all remain in place. Marc Philippon M.D., The Steadman Clinic’s managing partner, will continue to lead the practice. Steadman Philippon Research Institute, one of the world’s top orthopaedic and sports medicine research centers, was not involved in the transaction and its work and relationship with The Steadman Clinic will also continue unchanged.

Dr. Philippon stated, “The strategic affiliation aligns The Steadman Clinic with a partner who understands world-class orthopaedic care. Furthermore, it was immediately clear that OCP and The Steadman Clinic share a common culture, providing patient-centered care supported by evidence-based medicine to each and every patient. Together, we will be able to more rapidly advance life-changing orthopaedic care on a global scale.”

Rich Gilbert, M.D., CEO of OCP, stated, “We look forward to partnering with The Steadman Clinic, which has set the standard for providing state-of-the-art patient-centric care for nearly 30 years. Our entire team of physicians will benefit from Dr. Philippon and his team, who are consistently at the forefront of breakthroughs in the orthopaedic field and are the standard bearers when it comes to surgical excellence. This is truly a transformational transaction for us.”

Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, served as financial advisor and Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. acted as legal advisor to The Steadman Clinic.

About Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP)

Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP) is the leading partner for high-performing, quality and patient-focused orthopedic surgery practices. OCP provides a full spectrum of services and enhanced resources to help its family of practices thrive and grow while fostering the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit www.ocpmgmt.com.

About The Steadman Clinic

Headquartered in Vail, Colorado, The Steadman Clinic is a world-renowned orthopaedic clinic with additional facilities located in Frisco and Edwards, Colorado. The clinic specializes in sports medicine including knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, hand, spine, foot and ankle injuries and joint replacement. With 16 elite physicians who practice the latest, evidence-based treatments, The Steadman Clinic’s experience and research have led to significant advances in the fields of orthopaedics and regenerative sports medicine. The Steadman Clinic treats patients from all walks of life, including recreational and professional athletes from all over the world. To learn more, visit www.thesteadmanclinic.com.

